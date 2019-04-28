Wells Fargo: Mickelson, Rose, McIlroy return to action

Tiger Woods won’t play this week’s Wells Fargo Championship, but there’s plenty of big names in the field at Quail Hollow to keep your attention.

Phil Mickelson, Rickie Fowler, Justin Rose and Rory McIlroy are all back in action for the first time since the Masters. McIlroy historically has played well at Quail Hollow, breaking his own course record in 2015 when he shot a 11-under 61 in the third round. His total of 21-under 267 set a tournament record as he won by seven shots. He is the only player to win at Charlotte twice (2010) and tied for second in 2012.

Jason Day, who missed the cut along with playing partner Adam Scott at the Zurich Classic, returns to Charlotte as the defending champion. Day entered the final round of the 2018 Wells Fargo with a two-shot lead that disappeared when he put his tee shot on No. 14 in the water and bogeyed the hole. He made two clutch birdies on the 16th and 17th and went on to win by two.

With his 12th PGA Tour victory, Day took some satisfaction in the way he was able to fight after giving up a lead.

“I had no idea where the ball was going today, especially off the tee,” Day said last year after beating Nick Watney and Aaron Wise by two. “I missed a lot of fairways, missed a lot of greens. My short game stood the test, which was nice. This was probably one of the best wins I’ve ever had just because of how hard everything was today.”

Ten of the top 25 in the Official World Golf Ranking (as of Sunday, April 28) will compete in Charlotte: No. 2. Rose, No. 4 McIlroy, No. 10 Fowler, No. 13 Paul Casey, No. 14 Day, No. 15 Tony Finau, No, 19 Patrick Reed, No. 20 Webb Simpson, No. 23 Mickelson and No. 24 Gary Woodland. No. 5 Justin Thomas withdrew with a wrist injury.

Quail Hollow Club

Par 71, 7,554 yards

Purse: $7.7 million (1.386 million to the winner)

Notable: Mickelson will compete in the event for the 16th consecutive year. His best finish in Charlotte was second in 2010. … When McIlroy won in 2010, he became the first player in tournament history to make the cut on the number on go on to win. He needed an eagle on the par-5 7th hole (his 16th of the day) to make the cut. He shot 66-62 on the weekend. … Sergio Garcia will play in Charlotte for the first time since 2013. After missing the cut at the Masters, Garcia teamed up with Tommy Fleetwood and finished second at the Zurich.