Florida Tech women's golf, dropped in February, makes NCAA postseason

The Florida Tech women’s golf team was one of three sports cut by the university in February, along with men’s and women’s tennis.

On Monday, the women’s golf team was one of 48 to make the NCAA Div. II postseason.

The Panthers enter the postseason as the No. 6 seed in the South Regional, May 6-8 at the Cleveland Country Club in Cleveland, Tennessee.

The NCAA Div. II championships are May 14-18 at PGA National Resort and Spa in West Palm Beach, Fla.

Florida Tech Athletics Director Bill Jurgens said in February that the cuts allow the university to better focus its finite athletic resources across the remaining 18 varsity sports.

“This was a very difficult decision for the university, given the great respect we all have for the hard work and dedication of our student-athletes and their coaches,” Jurgens said in a news release to announce the three sports being dropped. “The student-athletes affected by this decision are our priority. All scholarship-eligible student-athletes impacted by this reduction will have their athletic scholarships honored for the duration of their undergraduate enrollment at Florida Tech.”

The university considered many factors in deciding which varsity sports would be discontinued, Jurgens said, including the state of available facilities, squad size and potential to be competitive.

On April 10, Florida Tech won the Women’s Panther Invitational.

It was the final home tournament in program history and the team’s third win in the last four events this season.

floridatoday.com contributed to this article.