2019 NCAA Division II Women's Golf Championships Regional selections announced

By April 29, 2019 5:21 pm

The NCAA Division II Women’s Golf postseason selections were announced on Monday.

The regionals will be May 6-8, with each site consisting of 12 teams and six individuals from non-qualifying teams at each site.

The top four teams and top four individuals not with a team will advance to the championships, to be held May 14-18 at PGA National Resort and Spa in West Palm Beach, Florida.

The number of participants that qualify for the finals is 96.

Central Regional

  1. Northeastern State (Okla.)
  2. Arkansas Tech
  3. Southwestern Oklahoma State
  4. Central Missouri
  5. Central Oklahoma
  6. Henderson State (Ark.)
  7. Minnesota State Mankato
  8. Missouri Western
  9. Nebraska-Kearney
  10. Lindenwood (Mo.)
  11. Southern Nazarene (Okla.)
  12. Oklahoma Baptist

Individuals

Hannah Hankinson, Augustana (S.D.)

Lexi Hanson, Sioux Fallsa (S.D.)

Hannah Perkins, Fort Hays State (Kan.)

Alexandra Demko, Minot State (N.D.)

McKayla Poppens, Augustana (S.D.)

Sophia Hill, Concordia-St. Paul (Minn.)

East Regional

  1. UIndy
  2. Grand Valley State (Mich.)
  3. Findlay (Ohio)
  4. Missouri-St. Louis
  5. Northern Michigan
  6. Tiffin (Ohio)
  7. Wayne State (Mich.)
  8. Illinois Springfield
  9. Northwood (Mich.)
  10. Merrimack (Mass.)
  11. West Chester (Penn.)
  12. Charleston (West Va.)

Individuals

Carmen Villaverde, Maryville (Mo.)

Natas Ainsley-Thomas, McKendree (Ill.)

Christina Williams, Malone (Ohio)

Abbey Leighty, Southern Indiana

Kasey Kane, Lewis (Ill.)

Sara Sauzo, California University of Pennsylvania

South Regional

  1. Barry (Fla.)
  2. Nova Southeastern (Fla.)
  3. Lynn (Fla.)
  4. Florida Tech
  5. Saint Leo (Fla.)
  6. Limestone (S.C.)
  7. Florida Southern
  8. Tampa
  9. Rollins (Fla.)
  10. Lee (Mo.)
  11. Flagler (Fla.)
  12. Anderson (S.C.)

Individuals

Warissa Paungcharoen, Wingate (N.C.)

Franziska Bremm, West Georgia

Lise Malherbe, Lincoln Memorial (Tenn.)

Abbey Hartsell, Lenoir-Rhyne (N.C.)

Maeve Cummins, Carson-Newman (Tenn.)

Solange Gomez, West Florida

West Regional

  1. Dallas Baptist
  2. Cal State San Marcos
  3. West Texas A&M
  4. St. Mary’s (Texas)
  5. Academy of Art (Calif.)
  6. Oklahoma Christian
  7. St. Edward’s (Texas)
  8. Sonoma State (Calif.)
  9. Texas A&M-Commerce
  10. Cal State Monterey Bay
  11. Colorado State-Pueblo
  12. Simon Fraser (British Columbia)

Individuals

Alli Kim, Point Loma

Julia Baroth, Colorado-Colorado Springs

Shantel Antonio, Concordia Portland

Yu Hsin Chang, Cal State East Bay

Junie Khaw, Tarleton State

Cammie Decker, Concordia Portland

