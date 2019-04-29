2019 NCAA Division II Women's Golf Championships Regional selections announced

The NCAA Division II Women’s Golf postseason selections were announced on Monday.

The regionals will be May 6-8, with each site consisting of 12 teams and six individuals from non-qualifying teams at each site.

The top four teams and top four individuals not with a team will advance to the championships, to be held May 14-18 at PGA National Resort and Spa in West Palm Beach, Florida.

The number of participants that qualify for the finals is 96.

Central Regional

Northeastern State (Okla.) Arkansas Tech Southwestern Oklahoma State Central Missouri Central Oklahoma Henderson State (Ark.) Minnesota State Mankato Missouri Western Nebraska-Kearney Lindenwood (Mo.) Southern Nazarene (Okla.) Oklahoma Baptist

Individuals

Hannah Hankinson, Augustana (S.D.)

Lexi Hanson, Sioux Fallsa (S.D.)

Hannah Perkins, Fort Hays State (Kan.)

Alexandra Demko, Minot State (N.D.)

McKayla Poppens, Augustana (S.D.)

Sophia Hill, Concordia-St. Paul (Minn.)

East Regional

UIndy Grand Valley State (Mich.) Findlay (Ohio) Missouri-St. Louis Northern Michigan Tiffin (Ohio) Wayne State (Mich.) Illinois Springfield Northwood (Mich.) Merrimack (Mass.) West Chester (Penn.) Charleston (West Va.)

Individuals

Carmen Villaverde, Maryville (Mo.)

Natas Ainsley-Thomas, McKendree (Ill.)

Christina Williams, Malone (Ohio)

Abbey Leighty, Southern Indiana

Kasey Kane, Lewis (Ill.)

Sara Sauzo, California University of Pennsylvania

South Regional

Barry (Fla.) Nova Southeastern (Fla.) Lynn (Fla.) Florida Tech Saint Leo (Fla.) Limestone (S.C.) Florida Southern Tampa Rollins (Fla.) Lee (Mo.) Flagler (Fla.) Anderson (S.C.)

Individuals

Warissa Paungcharoen, Wingate (N.C.)

Franziska Bremm, West Georgia

Lise Malherbe, Lincoln Memorial (Tenn.)

Abbey Hartsell, Lenoir-Rhyne (N.C.)

Maeve Cummins, Carson-Newman (Tenn.)

Solange Gomez, West Florida

West Regional

Dallas Baptist Cal State San Marcos West Texas A&M St. Mary’s (Texas) Academy of Art (Calif.) Oklahoma Christian St. Edward’s (Texas) Sonoma State (Calif.) Texas A&M-Commerce Cal State Monterey Bay Colorado State-Pueblo Simon Fraser (British Columbia)

Individuals

Alli Kim, Point Loma

Julia Baroth, Colorado-Colorado Springs

Shantel Antonio, Concordia Portland

Yu Hsin Chang, Cal State East Bay

Junie Khaw, Tarleton State

Cammie Decker, Concordia Portland