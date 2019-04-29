2019 NCAA Division II Women's Golf Championships Regional selections announced

The NCAA Division II Women’s Golf postseason selections were announced on Monday.
The regionals will be May 6-8, with each site consisting of 12 teams and six individuals from non-qualifying teams at each site.
The top four teams and top four individuals not with a team will advance to the championships, to be held May 14-18 at PGA National Resort and Spa in West Palm Beach, Florida.
The number of participants that qualify for the finals is 96.
Central Regional
- Northeastern State (Okla.)
- Arkansas Tech
- Southwestern Oklahoma State
- Central Missouri
- Central Oklahoma
- Henderson State (Ark.)
- Minnesota State Mankato
- Missouri Western
- Nebraska-Kearney
- Lindenwood (Mo.)
- Southern Nazarene (Okla.)
- Oklahoma Baptist
Individuals
Hannah Hankinson, Augustana (S.D.)
Lexi Hanson, Sioux Fallsa (S.D.)
Hannah Perkins, Fort Hays State (Kan.)
Alexandra Demko, Minot State (N.D.)
McKayla Poppens, Augustana (S.D.)
Sophia Hill, Concordia-St. Paul (Minn.)
East Regional
- UIndy
- Grand Valley State (Mich.)
- Findlay (Ohio)
- Missouri-St. Louis
- Northern Michigan
- Tiffin (Ohio)
- Wayne State (Mich.)
- Illinois Springfield
- Northwood (Mich.)
- Merrimack (Mass.)
- West Chester (Penn.)
- Charleston (West Va.)
Individuals
Carmen Villaverde, Maryville (Mo.)
Natas Ainsley-Thomas, McKendree (Ill.)
Christina Williams, Malone (Ohio)
Abbey Leighty, Southern Indiana
Kasey Kane, Lewis (Ill.)
Sara Sauzo, California University of Pennsylvania
South Regional
- Barry (Fla.)
- Nova Southeastern (Fla.)
- Lynn (Fla.)
- Florida Tech
- Saint Leo (Fla.)
- Limestone (S.C.)
- Florida Southern
- Tampa
- Rollins (Fla.)
- Lee (Mo.)
- Flagler (Fla.)
- Anderson (S.C.)
Individuals
Warissa Paungcharoen, Wingate (N.C.)
Franziska Bremm, West Georgia
Lise Malherbe, Lincoln Memorial (Tenn.)
Abbey Hartsell, Lenoir-Rhyne (N.C.)
Maeve Cummins, Carson-Newman (Tenn.)
Solange Gomez, West Florida
West Regional
- Dallas Baptist
- Cal State San Marcos
- West Texas A&M
- St. Mary’s (Texas)
- Academy of Art (Calif.)
- Oklahoma Christian
- St. Edward’s (Texas)
- Sonoma State (Calif.)
- Texas A&M-Commerce
- Cal State Monterey Bay
- Colorado State-Pueblo
- Simon Fraser (British Columbia)
Individuals
Alli Kim, Point Loma
Julia Baroth, Colorado-Colorado Springs
Shantel Antonio, Concordia Portland
Yu Hsin Chang, Cal State East Bay
Junie Khaw, Tarleton State
Cammie Decker, Concordia Portland
