Mother-daughter tandem Kay and Abbey Daniel make history at U.S. Women’s Amateur Four-Ball

Kay and Abbey Daniel made history on Sunday, becoming the first mother-daughter duo to reach the matcch-play portion of the United States Golf Association’s Women’s Amateur Four-Ball event.

The Daniels earned the No. 24 seed in the Round of 32 at Timuquana Country Club in Jacksonville, Fla., shooting 70-71 in the two rounds of stroke play.

“I played awful, she played phenomenal,” said Kay, crediting her daughter. “She carried the team, and made a lot of pressure putts. I’m really proud of her.”

Abbey, 18, will follow in her mother’s footsteps this fall when she enrolls at Mississippi State to start her college golf career. Kay, 48, also played for the Bulldogs.

“I’m so glad she’s mine,” said Kay with a laugh. “She made a 25-foot putt on 16 when I was out of the hole and I said, ‘I love you, Abbey!'”

The Daniels, who also teamed up in Four-Ball in 2017, were eliminated on Monday 1 up by Cory Lopez and Avery Zweig.