Wells Fargo Championship: Round 1 & 2 featured groups, TV info

The PGA Tour time-space continuum circles back to Charlotte, N.C., this week – even without Tiger Woods.

The PGA Tour Monday released the four featured groupings for the Wells Fargo Championship at Quail Hollow Club. Woods, who played here last year and won the Masters three weeks ago, is taking this week off and turning his focus completely toward the PGA Championship next month at Bethpage Black.

Play at the Wells Fargo begins Thursday and runs through Sunday. Jason Day is the defending champion.

Round 1 Afternoon Featured Groups



Justin Rose, Rickie Fowler and Webb Simpson: Justin Rose is the defending FedEx Cup champion and is one of the big names in Charlotte this week. He won the Farmers Insurance Open earlier this year and has nabbed top-fives in his past two starts here. Rickie Fowler won this event in 2012. Webb Simpson, meanwhile, will be playing at his home course.

Rory McIlroy, Tony Finau, Sergio Garcia: Rory McIlroy faltered in his attempt at a career Grand Slam by finishing T21 at the Masters. Currently third in the FedEx Cup standings, McIlroy is the only two-time winner of the Wells Fargo and captured the Arnold Palmer Invitational in March. Tony Finau was in the final grouping at the Masters with Tiger Woods and Francesco Molinari and posted a T5 finish. It was his fourth top-10 finish in his past five majors. Garcia is back playing at Charlotte for the first time in six years. He and Tommy Fleetwood finished second Sunday at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans.

Round 2 Afternoon Featured Groups