Rory McIlroy betting favorite to win Wells Fargo Championship at 6-1

By April 29, 2019 6:01 pm

The PGA Tour returns to Charlotte, N.C. and Quail Hollow this week with the Wells Fargo Championship.

Jason Day is back in the Queen City to defend his title. Meanwhile, Tiger Woods opted to skip the event. He played in it last year and finished T55.

Rory McIlroy is the pre-tournament betting favorite at 6-1, according to odds posted Monday at Golfodds.com and the Westgate Las Vegas sports book. McIlroy last played in the Masters, where he finished a disappointing T21. He is in a featured Round 1 pairing Thursday afternoon with Tony Finau and Sergio Garcia.

A two-time Wells Fargo winner, McIlroy boasts a solid record on the Quail Hollow track. He shot an 11-under 61 during the third round at Charlotte four years ago, breaking his own course record. McIlroy’s 21-under 267 in 2015 also gave him a seven-shot victory, another tournament record.

Rickie Fowler and Day are the second betting option at 10-1. Here are the available odds for the golfers posted Monday.

Wells Fargo Championship Betting Odds

Player Odds To Win
Rory McIlroy 6-1
Rickie Fowler 10-1
Jason Day 10-1
Justin Rose 12-1
Hideki Matsuyama 20-1
Tony Finau 20-1
Webb Simpson 20-1
Sergio Garcia 25-1
Paul Casey 25-1
Phil Mickelson 25-1
Gary Woodland 30-1
Henrik Stenson 30-1
Patrick Reed 40-1
Jason Kokrak 40-1
Lucas Glover 40-1
Charles Howell III 50-1
Aaron Wise 50-1
Sungjae Im 50-1

