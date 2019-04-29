U.S. Women's Amateur Four-Ball: California sisters beat Faith Choi, Aneka Seumanutafa

Sisters Whitney French and Avery French are headed to the Round of 16 at the U.S. Women’s Amateur Four-Ball after beating Faith Choi and Aneka Seumanutafa on Monday.

Choi and Seumanutafa made history Saturday by shooting a championship-record 60 in the opening round. The pair led by two shots after 36 holes of stroke play.

Avery French, who played at UC Irvine and UNLV, and Whitney, who played at Oregon State, beat Choi and Seumanutafa 3 and 2 Monday at Timuquana Country Club in Jacksonville, Fla. The sisters from California play Isabella Van Der Biest and Sophia Burnett in their next match.

Sadie Englemann and Rachel Heck also advanced to the Round of 16 with a 4 and 3 win over Lauren Greenlief and Katie Miller.

Alexa Pano and Amari Avery won four consecutive holes to close out Abbey Schutte and Kendall Todd 4 and 2.

Isabella Rawl and Karlee Vardas needed 22 holes to win their match against Megan Buck and Shannon Johnson. Buck and Johnson were 2 up through 14 holes before Rawl and Vardas tied it with a birdie on 18.