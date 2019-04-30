Drivers and irons used by the top 10 players in par-5 scoring average

People new to golf often assume the shorter holes, the par 3s, are easier than longer holes, but experienced players see par 5s as gifts. Invariably, accomplished golfers see par 5s as scoring chances because even if they can not reach the green in two shots, even the longest holes are almost always reachable with a drive into the fairway, a lay-up shot and then either a short-iron or wedge into the green.

This season on the PGA Tour, the average score on the par 5s is 4.65 and all of the 213 golfers who have official stats for the 2018-19 season are averaging less than five shots on the par 5s.

No one, however, takes advantage of the par 5s like the players on this list. See which driver and irons are currently being used by the top 10 golfers in par-5 scoring average.

10. Paul Casey, 4.47

DRIVER: TaylorMade M4 (10.5 degrees), with Mitsubishi Diamana Plus D+ 70TX shaft

IRONS: Mizuno MP-25 (3), Mizuno JPX 919 Hot Metal Pro (4), Mizuno MP-5 (5-PW), with Nippon N.S. Pro Modus3 Tour 120 TX shafts