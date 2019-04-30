Alexa Pano, Amari Avery advance to U.S. Women's Amateur Four-Ball semifinals

After surviving a 21-hole marathon in the Round 16 on Tuesday morning, Alexa Pano and Amari Avery needed no such drama in the U.S. Women’s Amateur Four-Ball quarterfinals later in the day.

The eighth-seeded Pano/Avery team knocked out the duo of Avery French (UC-Irvine) and Whitney French (Oregon State), 5 and 3 on Tuesday afternoon.

The win advances Pano/Avery to Thursday’s semifinal.

Pano, 14, was the youngest player in the field at the Augusta National Women’s Amateur, where she missed the cut by one stroke earlier this month. She is the top-ranked junior girls golfer in the Golfweek/Sagarin rankings. Avery, 15, is, like Pano, a member of the high school graduating class of 2022. She is 49th in the junior girls rankings.

Also winning twice on Tuesday to advance:

The No. 2-seeded team of Sadie Englemann and Rachel Heck, who took it to Isabella Rawl and Karlee Vardas, winning 6 and 5.

No. 5 seed Megan Furtney and Erica Shepherd topped No. 13 seed Caroline Curtis and Ashley Gilliam in 19 holes.

The duo of Jillian Bourdage and Casey Weidenfeld, seeded 27th, defeated 14-seed Thienna Huynh and Sara Im 3 and 1.