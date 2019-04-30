Alexa Pano, Amari Avery survive and advance at U.S. Women's Amateur Four-Ball

Junior phenom Alexa Pano and her teammate Amari Avery won a 21-hole thriller in the Round of 16 to advance on Tuesday in the U.S. Women’s Amateur Four-Ball event.

Pano and Avery were 2 up through 12 but the team of Cory Lopez and Avery Zweig battled back with birdies on 14 and 16 to tie the match.

Pano/Avery, the No. 8 seeded team in the event, birdied the 21st hole while Lopez and Zweig parred it, which sealed the match.

The Round of 8 is Tuesday afternoon. The semifinals and final will be on Wednesday. | USGA scores

Timuquana Country Club in Jacksonville, Fla., is the host venue.

Round of 16 scores on Tuesday:

Avery French/Whitney French (32) 1 up over Isabella Van Der Biest/Sophia Burnett (17)

Amari Avery/Alexa Pano (8) 21 holes over Cory Lopez/Avery Zweig (9)

Madison Hewlett/Jacqueline Putrino (4) 2 and 1 over Caroline Curtis/Ashley Gilliam (13)

Megan Furtney/Erica Shepherd (5) 3 and 2 Sophie Linder/Karoline Tuttle (12)

Sadie Englemann/Rachel Heck (2) 4 and 3 over Haylin Harris/Valery Plata (15)

Isabella Rawl/Karlee Vardas (7) 2 and 1 over Melena Barrientos/Calynne Rosholt (23)

Lauren Gomez/Olivia Yun (30) 3 and 2 over Thienna Huynh/Sara Im (14)