ANNIKA Intercollegiate: First 10 teams revealed, two more to come

It’s never too early to look ahead to next season.

On Monday, the ANNIKA Foundation announced the names of ten women’s college golf teams invited to play in the ANNIKA Intercollegiate presented by 3M in September.

Alabama, which won the event last fall, will be joined by USC, Duke, Texas, Arkansas, Arizona, Arizona State, UCLA, South Carolina and host Minnesota.

The event traditionally has one of the strongest fields in women’s college golf and this next one, the sixth installment, won’t be any different.

The final two spots are being held for the 2019 Division I women’s national champion as well as the school of the winner of the 2019 ANNIKA Award presented by Stifel. The ANNIKA Award is annually presented to the most outstanding female collegiate golfer as voted on by peers, coaches and media.

WATCH LIST: Who’s up for the ANNIKA Award?

TOP TOURNAMENTS: Ranking the top 50 women’s college events

The ANNIKA Foundation is golf Hall-of-Famer Annika Sorenstam’s charitable organization.

Royal Golf Club in Lake Elmo, Minnesota, will host the event Sept. 15-18.

“Year six of the ANNIKA Intercollegiate presented by 3M promises to be the best one yet,” says Sorenstam, who co-designed the host golf course with Arnold Palmer, in a statement released Monday afternoon. “Royal Golf Club was a wonderful venue last year for both on and off-course reasons and we’re excited to return.”