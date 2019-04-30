Ranking the 50 best women's college golf events of 2019

From the first tournament of the fall to the NCAA Championships in May, there’s no shortage of great women’s college golf events.
With regional play right around the corner, we took a look at the 50 best regular season events in the women’s game, with the help of our Golfweek/Sagarin rankings (the number represents the average Sagarin ranking of the field).
Top 50 women’s college events of 2018-19
1
|ANNIKA Intercollegiate (Sept. 17-19)
71.59
2
|Evans Derby Experience (March 23-25)
71.69
3
|NorthropGrumman Regional Challenge (Feb. 3-5)
71.71
4
|Darius Rucker Intercollegiate (March 8-10)
71.75
5
|Windy City Collegiate Championship (Oct. 1-2)
72.04
6
|Allstate Sugar Bowl Intercollegiate (Feb. 17-19)
72.22
7
|PING/ASU Invitational (March 29-31)
72.30
8
|Nanea PAC 12 Preview (Nov. 5-7)
72.36
9
|Ruth’s Chris Tar Heel Invite (Oct. 12-14)
72.36
10
|Stanford Intercollegiate (Oct. 19-21)
72.39
11
|The Landfall Tradition (Oct. 26-28)
72.50
12
|Mason Rudolph Women’s Championship (Sept. 21-23)
72.52
13
|Liz Murphey Collegiate Classic (April 11)
72.62
14
|Lady Puerto Rico Classic (Feb. 10-12)
72.64
15
|Clemson Invitational (April 7-9)
72.73
16
|Silverado Showdown (April 7-9)
72.85
17
|UCF Challenge (Feb. 3-5)
72.87
18
|Cougar Classic (Sept. 9-11)
72.93
19
|Florida Gators Invitational (March 9-10)
72.95
20
|The Schooner Fall Classic (Sept. 28-30)
72.97
21
|Bruin Wave Invitational (Feb. 25-26)
73.02
22
|Betsy Rawls Longhorn Invite (Oct. 19-21)
73.05
23
|Jim West Challenge (Oct. 28-29)
73.06
24
|Illini Invitational At Medinah (Oct. 8-9)
73.07
25
|The Bruzzy (April 2)
73.13
26
|Battle At The Beach (Nov. 2-4)
73.14
27
|East And West Match (Sept. 16-18)
73.25
28
|Magnolia Invitational (Oct. 14-16)
73.31
29
|Tar Heel Classic Casa De Campo (March 15-16)
73.31
30
|ICON Invitational (Feb. 25-26)
73.32
31
|Moon Golf Invitational (Feb. 18-19)
73.35
32
|Lamkin San Diego Invitational (March 25)
73.49
33
|Mary Fossum Invitational (Sept. 15-16)
73.49
34
|SMU Trinity Forest Invitational (Oct. 29-30)
73.52
35
|Westbrook Invitational (Feb. 24-25)
73.53
36
|Lady Buckeye Invitational (April 13-14)
73.54
37
|LSU Tiger Golf Classic (March 29-31)
73.56
38
|Mercedes-Benz Intercollegiate (Sept. 17-18)
73.61
39
|Bryan National Collegiate (March 29-31)
73.61
40
|Arizona Wildcat Invitational (March 11-12)
73.67
41
|Branch Law Firm/Dick McGuire (Sept. 10-11)
73.68
42
|Mountain View Collegiate (March 23-24)
73.69
43
|Alexa Stirling Intercollegiate (Oct. 26-28)
73.70
44
|Brickyard Collegiate (April 8-9)
73.75
45
|Minnesota Invitational (Sept. 10-11)
73.77
46
|Valspar Augusta Invitational (March 16-17)
73.87
47
|Rebel Beach Intercollegiate (Feb. 18-19)
73.87
48
|Golfweek Conference Challenge (Sept. 24-26)
73.92
49
|Briar’s Creek Invitational (March 18-19)
73.95
50
|The Princess Anne Invitational (Oct. 5-7)
74.14
