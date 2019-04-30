Wells Fargo Championship: Fantasy golf power rankings

It’s time for another go-round in Charlotte, site of one of the best PGA Tour stops all year at the Wells Fargo Championship.

Tiger Woods made the surprising choice to sit this one out and Justin Thomas had to withdraw due to a wrist injury, but a number of top players like Rory McIlroy, Rickie Fowler and Justin Rose are all in on what is now a PGA Championship tune-up week thanks to the new condensed schedule.

Here are my top 20 fantasy picks for the week.

20. Daniel Berger: Didn’t play any fall tournaments and should be fresh for the coming stretch, though play has been inconsistent lately.

19. Keegan Bradley: Iron play has been great this year but the putter is holding him back big time.

18. Joel Dahmen: Finished T-16 in his only start at Quail Hollow and has been T-30 or better in five of his last six starts this season.

17. Patrick Reed: Always brings it at this event and was T-2 at the PGA Championship in 2017.

16. Jason Kokrak: Wells Fargo history isn’t good but current form is, with four top-10s and no missed cuts this season.

15. Sungjae Im: The 21-year-old is teeing it up nearly every week with strong results, including 9 top-25s and five top-10s.

14. Charles Howell III: Quail Hollow results have been mixed, but his short game has been excellent all season.

13. Webb Simpson: Does have a runner-up here as well as a solo fourth, and a T-5 at the Masters shows his game is in a good spot.

12. Hideki Matsuyama: Wells Fargo results have been strong and he finished T-5 at the 2017 PGA Championship. Putting is still a concern at the moment.

11. Lucas Glover: Another good week at the Zurich Classic and returning to the site of his last PGA Tour victory in 2011.

10. Henrik Stenson: A T-13 at the PGA Championship is his only notable Quail Hollow start.

9. Gary Woodland: Four consecutive top-25s playing at Quail Hollow and has contended a lot this season.

8. Phil Mickelson: Almost shocking that he hasn’t won here with 10 top-10 finishes in 15 career starts.

7. Sergio Garcia: Hasn’t played Wells Fargo since 2013 but he looked good with partner Tommy Fleetwood in New Orleans.

6. Tony Finau: No missed cuts in four starts here and looking to bounce back from disappointing Masters Sunday and missed cut at the Zurich.

5. Paul Casey: Missed cut at the Masters seems like an anomaly based off his season track record, and he was T-5 in his last Wells Fargo start.

4. Jason Day: The 2018 champ likely isn’t too concerned about a missed cut in New Orleans with Adam Scott.

3. Justin Rose: Has had success here and the game remains solid across the board.

2. Rickie Fowler: Site of his first PGA Tour win in 2012 and a T-5 finish at the 2017 PGA Championship.

1. Rory McIlroy: One of his favorite courses in the world with two victories here and a shot at No. 3 this week given his season-long form.