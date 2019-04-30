Lydia Ko epic shot honored with plaque on 18th fairway at Lake Merced

DALY CITY, Calif. – The early part of Lydia Ko’s career was chock-full of history-making moments. She was a record-breaking machine who, for a time, looked unstoppable.

On a chilly Tuesday morning at Lake Merced, the 22-year-old Kiwi unveiled a plaque on the 18th fairway. It’s the spot where Ko hit the most spectacular 3-wood of her career in a playoff, launching it over a tree from 231 yards and nearly holing it for double eagle. Ko ended a 22-month victory drought that day, winning an LPGA title at Lake Merced for a third time.

“This is where I’ll be buried,” Ko joked after the ceremony. “By my greatest shot.”

Lydia Ko has made an awful lot of history in her short career. Now she has a plaque to commemorate her best shot under pressure. pic.twitter.com/7ZvMWuVjl7 — Beth Ann Nichols (@GolfweekNichols) April 30, 2019

Ko calls it the best shot she’s ever hit under pressure. Her best three shots in competition (in no particular order):

3-wood at Lake Merced

Ace at the Olympics in Rio

Putt on the 72nd hole to win the Evian.

Ko said a playoff at Lake Merced was the only situation in which she’d go for the green in two on the closing par 5. Given the fact that Minjee Lee is longer, Ko figured she had no choice but to try to make some magic happen. Even Lee had to appreciate Ko’s effort, telling herself in the moment to at least birdie the hole for her own pride.

“It was probably the perfect time to hit it,” said Lee of Ko’s approach. “It was pretty special.”

After Ko won her first LPGA title as a professional in 2014 at Lake Merced, she had the date tattooed on her right wrist. Ko thought it was cool to have her own locker at Lake Merced after the club made her a member. Now that she has a plaque, she’s thinking about what might come next in Daly City.

“Maybe the next one I should buy a house,” she said.