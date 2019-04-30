Man razes childhood home to make golf course for inner-city kids

Sometimes, nothing gets in the way of yout golf game.

Not 25 years.

Or even the home in which you were raised.

A Kansas City man moved one step closer to delivering on a 25-year-old dream to create his own neighborhood golf course on Monday and needed to tear down his childhood home to do it.

Chris Harris has spent a quarter of a century buying out each lot on a blighted and deserted city block at the near 41st Street and Wayne Ave. His goal was to clear the area and use the land for a “pitch-and-putt” course in the part of the city in which he was raised.

The home Harris grew up in was the final one standing. It was torn down Monday to make space for another green and six more tees at the Harris Park Sports and Activity Center.

Big Brothers, Big Sisters and The First Tee of Greater Kansas City have all worked with Harris to help him bring his dream of golf to the inner-city community.

“I just felt like in the neighborhood, I didn’t have the opportunity to get up, come outside and play the game of golf,” Harris told WNEP. “I really do believe that if we have the opportunity in the neighborhood, there will be a lot more people playing the game of golf. I think golf is accessible to us as well. My goal is to make sure I come out here and take care of this golf course, make it beautiful. Make the beautification that helps the neighborhood, gives the kids another opportunity to get scholarships. It can open so many other doors along with other sports.”

Harris maintains the grounds, cuts grass and clears trash in the parts of the park that are already open.

He expects the course to be fully complete with in the couple of month. It will be open to adults and children.