Military members to compete at World Long Drive event in May

A dozen past and present members of the U.S. military will participate in the World Long Drive when it comes to Fort Jackson, S.C., next week.

The Exchange Celebrating Service: Fort Jackson will take place May 5-7 and will feature – for the first time in the World Long Drive competition – a division represented by military service members, in addition to its Open and Women’s Divisions.

David Feherty will join Golf Channel’s on-site coverage of this unique event. Feherty is the co-founder of Feherty’s Troops First Foundation, which was established in 2008 to aid combat-injured military service members by creating and supporting wellness and quality-of-life initiatives.

“I’m looking forward to being with these soldiers, sailors, airmen, Marines and Coast Guardsmen, especially in this environment alongside some of the longest hitters in the world,” said Feherty in a release. “In my travels through Iraq and Afghanistan, golf was always a common thread. There was a makeshift driving range on every forward operating base, and it was obvious that hitting a golf ball was a way to relieve stress and sometimes boredom. I know I’ll come away from Fort Jackson feeling privileged to have had this experience.”

Golf Channel will telecast the finals of Exchange Celebrating Service: Fort Jackson on Tuesday, May 7 from 5-7:30 p.m. ET.

The Military Division was open to all active, reserve and retired Air Force, Army, Coast Guard, Marines and Navy service members. It will bring 12 golfers (listed below) to Fort Jackson who qualified at various Army bases across the U.S. during March and April. The winner of that group at Fort Jackson earns an exemption into the field at the 2019 Volvik World Long Drive Championship in September.

MILITARY QUALIFIER QUALIFIER WINNER MILITARY AFFILIATION QUALIFYING YARDAGE March 30 – Fort Jackson (S.C.) Jake Taylor Marine Corps (Retired) 335 yards April 2 – Fort Benning (Ga.) Rob Wolfenden Army 339 yards April 6 – Fort Bliss (Texas) Chand Duncan Army National Guard 382 yards April 8 – Fort Hood (Texas) Jay Milinichik Marines Corps (Retired) 341 yards April 10 – Joint Base Lewis-McChord (Wash.) Robert Watry Army 332 yards April 13 – Fort Belvoir (Va.) Ryan Hixon Coast Guard 346 yards April 14 – Fort Lee (Va.) Mike King Army 337 yards April 15 – Fort Sill (Okla.) Chris MacMurray Army 299 yards April 17 – Aberdeen Proving Ground (Md.) Zack Rudy Coast Guard 298 yards April 20 – Fort Carson (Colo.) Tyler Jeffers Air Force 388 yards April 20 – Fort Campbell (Ky.-Tenn.) Mikael Dubois Air Force National Guard 351 yards April 27 – Fort Bragg (N.C.) Johnny Kozlowski Navy 369 yards

Fort Jackson is the U.S. Army’s biggest site for Basic Combat Training. It welcomes more than 60,000 recruits annually, including 60 percent of all women entering the Army.