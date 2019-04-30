Ping offering Arccos Smart Grips on all clubs

Ping has announced it will offer Arccos Smart grips and Smart Sensors through the company’s custom-order process, paving the way for more golfers to collect data and analyze their game like the pros.

The grips are Golf Pride Tour Velvet 360 ($10.50 each) and can be fitted onto any Ping wood, iron or wedge. Ping also will sell golfers screw-in Arccos sensors for the same price.

Golfers who get Ping clubs fitted with the grips will get a free 90-day trial of the Arccos Caddie app, which tracks a player’s performance on the course and makes data-driven club recommendations based on artificial intelligence. To access the Ping version of Arccos Caddie, golfers must have all 14 clubs fitted with either Smart Grips, Arccos Smart Sensors or a combination of both.

“By equipping all their clubs with an Arccos Smart Grip or Smart Sensor, golfers can access valuable information relating to their performance before, during and after a round that will lead to lower scores and more enjoyment on the golf course,” John K. Solheim, Ping’s president, said in a release. “In addition to providing exact distances from any point on the golf course plus club recommendations, the app collects thousands of data points that can be analyzed to uncover opportunities for further improvement through set makeup or other equipment refinements.”

After the trial period ends, golfers can subscribe for a year to the enhanced service for $99.99.