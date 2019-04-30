Report: Undocumented workers at Trump golf club claim they worked without pay

Undocumented workers were forced to work extra hours without pay and were denied benefits at Trump National Golf Club Westchester in Briarcliff Manor, N.Y., according to allegations now being investigated by the New York attorney general, the Washington Post reported Tuesday.

Jose Gabriel Juarez — an undocumented immigrant from Mexico — who was told to clock out but did not go home. Rather, the Post reported, Juarez continue to do what was called “side work” by his bosses, cleaning and setting up the restaurant at Trump National for breakfast the next day. He was not paid for the extra work, the Post said.

“It was that way with all the managers: Many of them told us, ‘Just clock out and then stay and do the side work,’ ” said Juarez, who spent a decade at the golf club, before leaving in May 2018. “There was a lot of side work.

In interviews, six former Trump workers who were undocumented told the Post that they felt they were consistently underpaid, denied promotions, vacation days and health insurance. The same pattern was also described by a former manager.

A spokesman for the New York attorney general’s office told the Post that it had received complaints from workers but declined to comment further.

The Trump Organization has denied the allegations, and workers who spoke to The Post did not keep paper records of the extra hours they claimed they worked.

Juarez was among nearly 30 former employees at Trump’s golf courses in New York who met with prosecutors in February. They provided pay documentation and answered questions about their compensation and benefits in one-on-one interviews with investigators, several workers told the Post.

“They were focused on the payments,” Gabriel Sedano, who worked in maintenance at the club for 14 years, told the Post of the prosecutors. “The days they paid us. The extra hours they didn’t pay us. The tips.”

Many who met with investigators were among those who were fired as part of a companywide purge of unauthorized workers earlier this year.

In a statement, the Trump Organization called the former workers’ accounts “nonsense.”

Eric Trump oversees the business operations at Trump’s golf properties.

“The Trump Organization has extensive policies and procedures in place to ensure compliance with all wage and hour laws,” spokeswoman Kimberly Benza said after the Post sent a brief description of the employees’ accounts. “This story is total nonsense and nothing more than unsubstantiated allegations from illegal immigrants who unlawfully submitted fake identification in an effort to obtain employment.”

The Trump Organization said earlier this year it would start using E-Verify to check on the legal eligibility of its new hires.

Curbing illegal immigration was centerpiece of Trump’s 2016 campaign and has been a recurring issue throughout his presidency. It will likely loom as a feature in his reelection effort.