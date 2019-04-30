Tiger Woods, Brooks Koepka and Francesco Molinari paired at PGA Championship

The three most-recent reigning major champions will again be grouped together during the first two rounds of the PGA Championship next month.

That means Tiger Woods, Brooks Koepka and Francesco Molinari will be paired Thursday and Friday (May 16-17) at Bethpage Black in Farmingdale N.Y. on Long Island. Woods won the Masters by one shot over Koepka and Xander Schauffele in April. Koepka held off Woods by two shots win the PGA last August 12 at Bellerive. Molinari captured the British Open at Carnoustie on July 22. Woods finished T5 in that event and made a mid-Sunday charge.

Woods and Molinari, who led by two shots after 54 holes, were part of the final grouping at Augusta earlier this month. Molinari had the momentum and edge until he rinsed his tee shot on No. 12. Meanwhile, Koepka had makeable birdie putts on the final two holes that could have pushed Woods into a playoff.

The PGA Championship was moved up to May from August this year as part of the PGA Tour’s revamped and compressed 2019 schedule.

PGA chief championships officer Kerry Haigh made the announcement Tuesday.