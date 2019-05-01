Bubba Watson 'proud to partner' with CBD company

Bubba Watson announced a multi-year partnership on Wednesday with cbdMD, a company that produces products containing cannabidiol, which is credited with combating pain, anxiety, depression among other things.

cbdMD products include hemp-oil extracts, gummies, topicals, oils, bath bombs and pet items.

“I’ve personally felt the benefits of cbdMD’s products,” said Watson in a statement announcing the deal. “cbdMD is the safest on the market and I am proud to partner with them to help millions feel better.”

Watson will start the new sponsorship in two weeks at the PGA Championship, with the agreement calling for Watson’s hats to feature the cbdMD logo on both sides.

On Tuesday, Watson toured the cbdMD headquarters and lab. On Wednesday, Watson was in New York City as the cbdMD stock ticker symbol, on the New York Stock Exchange, officially changed from LEVB to YCBD.

Watson is a 12-time PGA Tour winner and a two-time Masters champ. He is currently ranked 18th in the World Golf Ranking.

“By joining forces with one of the biggest names in the sport, we’re excited to see how the golf community embraces the newfound popularity of CBD,” Caryn Dunayer, President of cbdMD, said in a statement. “We’re looking forward to the continued success of Bubba, while educating the public on the many benefits of hemp-derived CBD.”

CBD is non-psychoactive and shouldn’t contain THC, the chemical that produces the “high” feeling in marijuana.

Like THC, CBD is a chemical extracted from cannabis plants. It can be found in both hemp and marijuana plants — both are technically “cannabis” but hemp must have less than 0.3 percent THC present.

Where can you find CBD products?

CBD oil has expanded into natural medicine, cosmetics and even food. Both Walgreens and CVS announced in March that they would begin carrying CBD products in some stores.

Walgreens will sell the product in creams, patches and sprays in Oregon, Colorado, New Mexico, Kentucky, Vermont, South Carolina, Illinois and Indiana.

“This product offering is in line with our efforts to provide a wider range of accessible health and wellbeing products and services to best meet the needs and preferences of our customers,” Walgreens spokesman Brian Faith said in a statement to USA TODAY.

CVS will sell CBD in topical products, including “creams, sprays, roll-ons, lotions and salves,” in seven states (California, Colorado, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Maryland and Tennessee).

CBD is also being introduced in popular cosmetic and skincare brands, with stores like Sephora and Ulta Beauty both carrying CBD products.

What are the side effects?

Side effects may include dry mouth, diarrhea, reduced appetite, drowsiness and fatigue, the Mayo Clinic reported.

The chemical can also interact with other medications. If you have a heart condition or take blood thinners, some doctors recommend staying away from CBD.

USATODAY contributed to this article.