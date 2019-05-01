Rickie Fowler, Justin Thomas executive producing Golf Channel's 'Driven,' season two

If you loved season one of Golf Channel’s Driven, you’re going to want to be near your TV on Monday, May 6 at 9 p.m. ET.

After a successful first season, the second installment of NBC Sports’ four-part documentary series will profile the college golf rivalry between Alabama and Auburn, while also following defending national champion Oklahoma State for the 2018-19 season.

Justin Thomas joins Rickie Fowler as an executive producer while Emmy Award-winning actor Josh Duhamel returns to narrate the series. Ollie Stokes, a 20-time Emmy Award-winner, is the writer and producer for the show.

“It has been a lot of fun partnering with Justin for season two of Driven, highlighting the Alabama-Auburn rivalry within the world of college golf and my alma mater as we look to defend our national championship,” said Fowler, a former star player for Oklahoma State via a press release. “We have been bouncing ideas off each other throughout the year, and we’re excited for viewers to see the game’s future stars and their dedication to college golf.”

“Working with Rickie on Driven to showcase Alabama’s golf program and its rivalry with Auburn has reminded me why college sports are so great and how much fun I had playing golf for Alabama,” added Thomas, a member of Alabama’s 2013 national championship team. “Rickie and I have such a passion for college golf and our alma maters and we look forward to seeing this passion come to life with Driven.”

The first episode will focus on the 2018 fall golf season, culminating with November’s East Lake Cup, where Auburn defeated Alabama in the championship match.

If you’re left craving more college golf content, Golf Channel’s Chantel McCabe will host the first College Golf 101, a three-part countdown series highlighting the best in college golf and expanding the network’s May programming heading into the 2019 NCAA Championships.

When to watch

Driven

Monday, May 6, 9 p.m. ET, Golf Channel

Monday, May 13, 9 p.m. ET, Golf Channel

Monday, May 20, 9 p.m. ET, Golf Channel

Saturday, June 29, 2 p.m. ET, NBC

College Golf 101

Monday, May 6, 9:30 p.m. ET, Golf Channel

Monday, May 13, 9:30 p.m. ET, Golf Channel

Monday, May 20, 9:30 p.m. ET, Golf Channel