Ranking the best conferences in women's college golf

It’s no surprise to see the power five conferences once again at the top of women’s college golf. The power five leagues – Pac-12, SEC, ACC, Big Ten & Big 12 – make up 43 of the 72 teams playing in NCAA regional competition.
The Pac-12 Conference continues to be the top league in women’s college golf. Nine of the 11 schools will appear in the postseason with six teams ranked in the top 18.
*conference strength determined by Golfweek/Sagarin college rankings.
|Rank
|Conference
|NCAA Postseason Teams
|1
|Pac-12 Conference Championship
|9
|2
|SEC Championship
|12
|3
|ACC Championship
|9
|4
|Big 12 Conference Championship
|6
|5
|Big Ten Conference Championship
|7
|6
|The American Championship
|3
|7
|Mountain West Conference Championship
|2
|8
|West Coast Conference Championship
|1
|9
|Conference-USA Championship
|2
|10
|Big West Conference Championship
|1
|11
|Sun Belt Conference Championship
|1
|12
|SoCon Championship
|1
|13
|ASUN Championship
|1
|14
|Southland Conference Championship
|1
|15
|Colonial Athletic Association Championship Invite
|1
|16
|Ivy League Championship
|1
|17
|Big Sky Conference Championship
|1
|18
|Mid-American Conference Championship
|1
|19
|Big East Conference Championship
|1
|20
|Patriot League Championship
|1
|21
|WAC Championship
|1
|22
|Summit League Championship
|1
|23
|Big South Conference Championship
|1
|24
|Missouri Valley Conference Championship
|1
|25
|Ohio Valley Conference Championship
|1
|26
|Horizon League Championship
|1
|27
|Northeast Conference Championship Invite
|1
|28
|Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference Championship
|1
|29
|SWAC Championship
|1
