Ranking the best conferences in women's college golf

It’s no surprise to see the power five conferences once again at the top of women’s college golf. The power five leagues – Pac-12, SEC, ACC, Big Ten & Big 12 – make up 43 of the 72 teams playing in NCAA regional competition.

The Pac-12 Conference continues to be the top league in women’s college golf. Nine of the 11 schools will appear in the postseason with six teams ranked in the top 18.

*conference strength determined by Golfweek/Sagarin college rankings.