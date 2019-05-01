Ranking the best conferences in women's college golf

Subscribe to Golfweek for just $24.95 (print+digital) golfweek magazine
It’s no surprise to see the power five conferences once again at the top of women’s college golf. The power five leagues – Pac-12, SEC, ACC, Big Ten & Big 12 – make up 43 of the 72 teams playing in NCAA regional competition.

The Pac-12 Conference continues to be the top league in women’s college golf. Nine of the 11 schools will appear in the postseason with six teams ranked in the top 18.

*conference strength determined by Golfweek/Sagarin college rankings.

Rank Conference NCAA Postseason Teams
1 Pac-12 Conference Championship 9
2 SEC Championship 12
3 ACC Championship 9
4 Big 12 Conference Championship 6
5 Big Ten Conference Championship 7
6 The American Championship 3
7 Mountain West Conference Championship 2
8 West Coast Conference Championship 1
9 Conference-USA Championship 2
10 Big West Conference Championship 1
11 Sun Belt Conference Championship 1
12 SoCon Championship 1
13 ASUN Championship 1
14 Southland Conference Championship 1
15 Colonial Athletic Association Championship Invite 1
16 Ivy League Championship 1
17 Big Sky Conference Championship 1
18 Mid-American Conference Championship 1
19 Big East Conference Championship 1
20 Patriot League Championship 1
21 WAC Championship 1
22 Summit League Championship 1
23 Big South Conference Championship 1
24 Missouri Valley Conference Championship 1
25 Ohio Valley Conference Championship 1
26 Horizon League Championship 1
27 Northeast Conference Championship Invite 1
28 Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference Championship 1
29 SWAC Championship 1

