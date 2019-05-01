Live blog: Full field, seeds for 2019 NCAA Division I men's golf regionals

The 2019 NCAA Division I men’s golf regional fields are being revealed Wednesday night on Golf Channel.

Eighty-one teams and 45 individuals will be selected to compete at one of six regional championship sites across the country.

The regional sites are: Palouse Ridge Golf Club in Pullman, Wash.; Stanford Golf Course in Stanford, Calif.; TPC Myrtle Beach in Murrells Inlet, S.C.; University of Louisville Golf Club in Simpsonville, Ky.; University of Georgia Golf Course in Athens, Ga.; and University of Texas Golf Club in Austin, Texas. Regionals will take place May 13-15.

Here are the regional fields (Golfweek/Sagarin rankings in parentheses):

Pullman regional

Oklahoma (9) Georgia Tech (2) South Carolina (11) Texas A&M (28) UCLA (26) BYU (39) Colorado State (42) Florida (43) Michigan State (63) Purdue (47) Kent State (86) Northern Colorado (115) Wright State (209) Iona (245)

Stanford regional

Arizona State (3) Stanford (14) LSU (13) NC State (24) North Carolina (27) South Florida (37) Kansas (40) Virginia (45) Ole Miss (51) Georgia Southern (53) UNC Greensboro (55) Augusta (124) Denver (131)

Myrtle Beach regional

Wake Forest (4) California (8) Texas Tech (18) Illinois (23) Florida State (25) UNLV (34) Oregon (35) Ohio State (52) Northwestern (54) Oregon State (62) Cal State Fullerton (67) Middle Tennessee (110) VCU (134) Robert Morris (259)

Louisville regional

Oklahoma State (1) Auburn (15) North Florida (17) Louisville (19) Baylor (22) Arkansas State (36) Iowa State (38) West Virginia (50) Arizona (49) Mississippi State (60) New Mexico (57) Jacksonville State (116) Southern Illinois (112)

Jordan Hahn, Wisconsin

Jamie Stewart, Missouri

Miguel Delgado, Notre Dame

Trent Wallace, Illinois State

Jimmy Hervol, UConn

Logan Lowe, George Washington

David Rauer, Illinois State

Garrett Wood, Xavier

Duncan McNeil, Toledo

George Kneiser, Green Bay

Athens regional

Vanderbilt (5) Duke (6) Georgia (12) Liberty (20) Alabama (30) Tennessee (31) Campbell (32) Kentucky (56) Nevada (48) SMU (44) Memphis (80) UNC Wilmington (111) Princeton (157)

Austin regional

Texas (7) USC (10) Pepperdine (16) Clemson (21) TCU (29) Arkansas (33) Iowa (41) Marquette (46) San Jose State (66) Saint Mary’s (59) Sam Houston State (81) UMKC (99) Prairie View A&M (240) Army West Point (211)

