Live blog: Full field, seeds for 2019 NCAA Division I men's golf regionals

The 2019 NCAA Division I men’s golf regional fields are being revealed Wednesday night on Golf Channel.
Eighty-one teams and 45 individuals will be selected to compete at one of six regional championship sites across the country.
The regional sites are: Palouse Ridge Golf Club in Pullman, Wash.; Stanford Golf Course in Stanford, Calif.; TPC Myrtle Beach in Murrells Inlet, S.C.; University of Louisville Golf Club in Simpsonville, Ky.; University of Georgia Golf Course in Athens, Ga.; and University of Texas Golf Club in Austin, Texas. Regionals will take place May 13-15.
Here are the regional fields (Golfweek/Sagarin rankings in parentheses):
Pullman regional
- Oklahoma (9)
- Georgia Tech (2)
- South Carolina (11)
- Texas A&M (28)
- UCLA (26)
- BYU (39)
- Colorado State (42)
- Florida (43)
- Michigan State (63)
- Purdue (47)
- Kent State (86)
- Northern Colorado (115)
- Wright State (209)
- Iona (245)
Stanford regional
- Arizona State (3)
- Stanford (14)
- LSU (13)
- NC State (24)
- North Carolina (27)
- South Florida (37)
- Kansas (40)
- Virginia (45)
- Ole Miss (51)
- Georgia Southern (53)
- UNC Greensboro (55)
- Augusta (124)
- Denver (131)
Myrtle Beach regional
- Wake Forest (4)
- California (8)
- Texas Tech (18)
- Illinois (23)
- Florida State (25)
- UNLV (34)
- Oregon (35)
- Ohio State (52)
- Northwestern (54)
- Oregon State (62)
- Cal State Fullerton (67)
- Middle Tennessee (110)
- VCU (134)
- Robert Morris (259)
Louisville regional
- Oklahoma State (1)
- Auburn (15)
- North Florida (17)
- Louisville (19)
- Baylor (22)
- Arkansas State (36)
- Iowa State (38)
- West Virginia (50)
- Arizona (49)
- Mississippi State (60)
- New Mexico (57)
- Jacksonville State (116)
- Southern Illinois (112)
Individuals
- Jordan Hahn, Wisconsin
- Jamie Stewart, Missouri
- Miguel Delgado, Notre Dame
- Trent Wallace, Illinois State
- Jimmy Hervol, UConn
- Logan Lowe, George Washington
- David Rauer, Illinois State
- Garrett Wood, Xavier
- Duncan McNeil, Toledo
- George Kneiser, Green Bay
Athens regional
- Vanderbilt (5)
- Duke (6)
- Georgia (12)
- Liberty (20)
- Alabama (30)
- Tennessee (31)
- Campbell (32)
- Kentucky (56)
- Nevada (48)
- SMU (44)
- Memphis (80)
- UNC Wilmington (111)
- Princeton (157)
Austin regional
- Texas (7)
- USC (10)
- Pepperdine (16)
- Clemson (21)
- TCU (29)
- Arkansas (33)
- Iowa (41)
- Marquette (46)
- San Jose State (66)
- Saint Mary’s (59)
- Sam Houston State (81)
- UMKC (99)
- Prairie View A&M (240)
- Army West Point (211)
