Live blog: Full field, seeds for 2019 NCAA Division I men's golf regionals

College

By May 1, 2019 8:59 pm

The 2019 NCAA Division I men’s golf regional fields are being revealed Wednesday night on Golf Channel.

Eighty-one teams and 45 individuals will be selected to compete at one of six regional championship sites across the country.

The regional sites are: Palouse Ridge Golf Club in Pullman, Wash.; Stanford Golf Course in Stanford, Calif.; TPC Myrtle Beach in Murrells Inlet, S.C.; University of Louisville Golf Club in Simpsonville, Ky.; University of Georgia Golf Course in Athens, Ga.; and University of Texas Golf Club in Austin, Texas. Regionals will take place May 13-15.

Here are the regional fields (Golfweek/Sagarin rankings in parentheses):

Pullman regional

  1. Oklahoma (9)
  2. Georgia Tech (2)
  3. South Carolina (11)
  4. Texas A&M (28)
  5. UCLA (26)
  6. BYU (39)
  7. Colorado State (42)
  8. Florida (43)
  9. Michigan State (63)
  10. Purdue (47)
  11. Kent State (86)
  12. Northern Colorado (115)
  13. Wright State (209)
  14. Iona (245)

Individuals

Stanford regional

  1. Arizona State (3)
  2. Stanford (14)
  3. LSU (13)
  4. NC State (24)
  5. North Carolina (27)
  6. South Florida (37)
  7. Kansas (40)
  8. Virginia (45)
  9. Ole Miss (51)
  10. Georgia Southern (53)
  11. UNC Greensboro (55)
  12. Augusta (124)
  13. Denver (131)

Individuals

Myrtle Beach regional

  1. Wake Forest (4)
  2. California (8)
  3. Texas Tech (18)
  4. Illinois (23)
  5. Florida State (25)
  6. UNLV (34)
  7. Oregon (35)
  8. Ohio State (52)
  9. Northwestern (54)
  10. Oregon State (62)
  11. Cal State Fullerton (67)
  12. Middle Tennessee (110)
  13. VCU (134)
  14. Robert Morris (259)

Individuals

Louisville regional

  1. Oklahoma State (1)
  2. Auburn (15)
  3. North Florida (17)
  4. Louisville (19)
  5. Baylor (22)
  6. Arkansas State (36)
  7. Iowa State (38)
  8. West Virginia (50)
  9. Arizona (49)
  10. Mississippi State (60)
  11. New Mexico (57)
  12. Jacksonville State (116)
  13. Southern Illinois (112)

Individuals

  • Jordan Hahn, Wisconsin
  • Jamie Stewart, Missouri
  • Miguel Delgado, Notre Dame
  • Trent Wallace, Illinois State
  • Jimmy Hervol, UConn
  • Logan Lowe, George Washington
  • David Rauer, Illinois State
  • Garrett Wood, Xavier
  • Duncan McNeil, Toledo
  • George Kneiser, Green Bay

Athens regional

  1. Vanderbilt (5)
  2. Duke (6)
  3. Georgia (12)
  4. Liberty (20)
  5. Alabama (30)
  6. Tennessee (31)
  7. Campbell (32)
  8. Kentucky (56)
  9. Nevada (48)
  10. SMU (44)
  11. Memphis (80)
  12. UNC Wilmington (111)
  13. Princeton (157)

Individuals

Austin regional

  1. Texas (7)
  2. USC (10)
  3. Pepperdine (16)
  4. Clemson (21)
  5. TCU (29)
  6. Arkansas (33)
  7. Iowa (41)
  8. Marquette (46)
  9. San Jose State (66)
  10. Saint Mary’s (59)
  11. Sam Houston State (81)
  12. UMKC (99)
  13. Prairie View A&M (240)
  14. Army West Point (211)

Individuals

