Future Duke teammates Megan Furtney, Erica Shepherd win U.S. Women's Amateur Four-Ball

Megan Furtney and Erica Shepherd made the semifinals of the U.S. Women’s Amateur Four-Ball a year ago.

This time around, they finished the job by winning the title after ousting the team of Jillian Bourdage and Casey Weidenfeld 2 and 1 at Timuquana Country Club in Jacksonville, Fla., on Wednesday.

Furtney/Shepherd took a 3 up advantage through seven holes to take command of the final. Bourdage/Weidenfeld birdied the 13th hole to cut into the lead but couldn’t get any closer.

Bourdage, 17, and Weidenfeld, 16, are high school teammates in Pembroke Pines, Fla. They won in 20 holes against Sadie Englemann and Rachel Heck, the No. 2-seeded duo, in the semifinals on Wednesday morning.

SCORES: U.S. Women’s Amateur Four-Ball

Furtney and Shepherd will team up again this fall, when the two standout golfers join the women’s golf team at Duke.

Shepherd, No. 5 in the Golfweek/Sagarin junior rankings, is the 2017 U.S. Girls’ Junior champion and has played in the last two U.S. Women’s Opens. In April, she finished 23rd in the inaugural Augusta National Women’s Amateur.

Furtney, ranked 42nd in the Golfweek/Sagarin junior rankings, made the Round of 32 in the 2016 U.S. Girls’ Junior. In 2017, she missed most of the golf season due to a partial finger amputation. She rebounded in 2018 with two American Junior Golf Association tournament wins.