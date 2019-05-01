Golf on TV: How to watch Wells Fargo Championship, Mediheal Championship, others

Get ready for a busy weekend of golf.

Even without Tiger Woods, the PGA Tour boasts a loaded field at the Wells Fargo Championship this weekend. Despite her break from social media, Lexi Thompson is still on the course this weekend at the LPGA Mediheal Championship. And over in China, the Volvo China Open is teeing off for the 25th time.

Here’s what you need to know for all the events (all times listed are ET):

PGA TOUR

Wells Fargo Championship

Site: Charlotte, N.C.

Course: Quail Hollow Club. Yardage: 7,554. Par: 71.

Purse: $7.9 million. Winner’s share: $1,422,000.

Television: Thursday-Friday, 2-6 p.m. (Golf Channel); Saturday-Sunday, 1-2:45 p.m. (Golf Channel); 3-6 p.m. (CBS Sports).

Defending champion: Jason Day.

Last week: Ryan Palmer and Jon Rahm won the Zurich Classic.

Next week: AT&T Byron Nelson.

LPGA TOUR

LPGA Mediheal Championship

Site: Daly City, Calif.

Course: Lake Merced GC. Yardage: 6,507. Par: 72.

Purse: $1.8 million. Winner’s share: $270,000.

Television: Thursday-Sunday, 6-9 p.m. (Golf Channel).

Defending champion: Lydia Ko.

Last week: Minjee Lee won the Hugel-Air Premia LA Open

Next tournament: Pure Silk Championship on May 23-26.

PGA TOUR CHAMPIONS

Insperity Invitational

Site: The Woodlands, Texas.

Course: The Woodlands CC. Yardage: 7,018. Par: 72.

Purse: $2.2 million. Winner’s share: $330,000.

Television: Friday, noon to 2 p.m. (Golf Channel); Saturday-Sunday, 3-6 p.m. (Golf Channel).

Defending champion: Bernhard Langer.

Last week: Scott Hoch and Tom Pernice Jr. won the Bass Pro Shops Legends of Golf.

Next week: Regions Tradition.

EUROPEAN TOUR AND ASIAN TOUR

Volvo China Open

Site: Shenzhen, China.

Course: Genzon GC. Yardage: 7,145. Par: 72.

Purse: 20 million yuan. Winner’s share: 3.33 million yuan.

Television: Wednesday-Thursday, 10:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m., 2:30-5:30 a.m. (Golf Channel); Saturday-Sunday, 12:30 a.m. to 5 a.m. (Golf Channel).

Defending champion: Alexander Bjork.

Last week: Jorge Campillo won the Trophee Hassan II.

Next week: British Masters.