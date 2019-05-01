High school teammates Jillian Bourdage, Casey Weidenfeld make final at U.S. Amateur Women's Four-Ball

The teen phenom duo of Alexa Pano, 14, and Amari Avery, 15, saw their run in the 2019 U.S. Amateur Women’s Four-Ball come to an end Wednesday.

The team of Megan Furtney and Erica Shepherd won their semifinal match 4 and 3 over Pano/Avery at Timuquana Country Club, Jacksonville, Fla.

Meanwhile, a different team of teenagers has advanced to the final.

Jillian Bourdage, 17, and Casey Weidenfeld, 16, high school teammates in Pembroke Pines, Fla., won in 20 holes over the team of Sadie Englemann and Rachel Heck, the No. 2-seeded duo.

Bourdage is off to Ohio State this fall, while Weidenfeld, a junior, is committed to Auburn.

Pano and Avery had their match tied through seven holes but that’s when Furtney/Sheperd took command with birdies on 8, 9, 13 and 14 to take a 4 up lead. Both teams parred the 15th hole but that was enough for Furtney/Sheperd to claim the win.

The Furtney/Sheperd also reached the semifinals last year but they’re now one match away from a USGA title.

In the fall, they will both be incoming freshman at Duke. The Blue Devils this year are the No. 2 team in the Golfweek/Sagarin rankings and a No. 1 seed in the 2019 NCAA Division I Women’s Golf Regionals, which start on Monday.

The tournament’s final is Wednesday afternoon, pitting Furtney/Sheperd against Bourdage/Weidenfeld. That match was scheduled to start at 1:50 p.m. ET.