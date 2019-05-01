Lexi Thompson's social media break has nothing to do with Trump, agent says

DALY CITY, Calif. – Lexi Thompson’s management team, Blue Giraffe Sports, issued a statement before the start of the LPGA Mediheal Championship regarding her recent break from social media.

“It has come to our attention that the reason for Lexi Thompson’s decision to take a break from Social Media has been taken out of context by various media outlets,” the statement began. “Lexi’s decision was not based on a recent event or post, but rather from a culmination of harsh, hurtful, and unwarranted commentary from social media abusers over time.”

Several outlets in recent days have linked Thompson’s social media break to backlash received from a recent round of golf with President Donald Trump and Rush Limbaugh.

Thompson’s agent Bobby Kreusler told Golfweek that simply wasn’t the case. Frustrated by a rare missed cut in Los Angeles, Thompson logged onto social media, read some negative comments and hit a breaking point.

It’s not an avalanche of hurtful tweets, but rather a small number of cruel fans who have pricked away at the American star over time.

Statement from Blue Giraffe Sports on behalf of client Lexi Thompson: It has come to our attention that the reason for Lexi Thompson's decision to take a break from Social Media has been… https://t.co/hVI47ET6GI — Lexi Thompson (@Lexi) May 1, 2019

Kreusler likened it to a drop a water on the forehead. One drop is nothing. A few drops can be brushed aside. But drop after drop after drop over a prolonged period of time can drive a person crazy.

It’s when people question Thompson’s work ethic that really gets her going.

“She doesn’t understand how people can say that when she works so hard and has sacrificed so much,” Kreusler said.

Opening up on Instagram

Negative comments about her looks too are as hurtful as one would imagine. Last year Thompson opened up on Instagram about her struggles with body image and self-confidence.

After Thompson lost the 2017 ANA Inspiration on the heels of a controversial four-stroke penalty, she started to become more open about the pain she has felt the past two years. Last summer Thompson took an extended break from golf, coming back to tell the world that she’s “not just a robot out here.”

When asked where she’s at in that journey Kreusler said, “If you asked Lexi, she’d say she’s still a work in progress.”

Thompson, 24, has won 10 times on the LPGA, her last victory coming at the season-ending CME Group Tour Championship last year.

Thompson is in the field at this week’s LPGA Mediheal Championship but wasn’t made available to comment on her social media hiatus.

