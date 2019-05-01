Lydia Ko seeks new instructor after parting ways with Ted Oh

DALY CITY, Calif. – Lydia Ko is in the market for a new instructor, telling Golfweek that she recently asked Sean Foley and Chris Mayson to look at her swing.

Ko parted ways with Ted Oh after the ANA Inspiration, as first reported by Golf Channel’s Randall Mell. They first began working together ahead of the 2018 season.

“I think we we’re both a little stressed out,” said Ko after her pro-am round at the LPGA Mediheal Championship. “We ended on good terms. It’s not like when I see him it’s ‘Oh my god it’s Ted.’ ”

Ko’s carousel of changes – coach, caddie, equipment and even her physique – have been scrutinized over the years. She’s gotten used to it.

“People make changes, but somehow I just get the limelight of it all,” said the former No. 1 and 15-time winner on the LPGA. “It happens. I try and not Google myself.”

Ko’s victory at the Mediheal last year ended a 22-month drought for the former prodigy. Oh was emotional by the 18th green, telling his student, “You worked so hard for this.”

“I feel like he’s brought me to a place where I’m not searching for a lot of things,” said Ko, “which I’m really thankful for.”

Asked what she’s looking for in an instructor, Ko said keeping it simple and making sure that when she’s playing under pressure that she’s able to commit to the shot and be confident. She’s not rushing into a decision, saying that she’s got plenty to work on in the short-term.

Ko left longtime swing coach Guy Wilson shortly after she turned professional. David Leadbetter and Gary Gilchrist preceded Oh.

So far in 2019 Ko has yet to contend for a title, posting two top-10 finishes. Her best chance came at the season-opening Diamond Resorts Tournament of Champions before she ballooned to a 77 in the final round. Ko has won three LPGA titles at Lake Merced, so if there was a week to gain some traction, this might be it.