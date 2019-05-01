Wells Fargo Championship: Top gambling picks and betting odds

Greetings, fellow golf gamblers. Loaded field at a major-quality venue this week. Is that something you might be interested in?

Yes, Tiger Woods is sitting this one out. We probably should have followed his lead and benched ourselves for the uncomfortable team-format Zurich Classic wagering. Alas, we took our lumps in New Orleans with an 0-2 matchups week and a top-10 miss to finish -230.

Ouch.

Luckily we’re still well in the black at +403 and our two worst weeks this season have come at the WGC-Match Play and Zurich Classic. Clearly we’re better off sticking to the standard 72-hole stroke play routine and might just scale it back in all non-conforming formats for the foreseeable future.

Losses are just lessons in disguise. Unless you’re blowing a mortgage payment on some random Bronson Burgoon 3-ball. That’s a real loss.

Anyways, we’re entering a new week with head held high, ready to keep building that bankroll this week in Charlotte.

Here are my top bets for the 2019 Wells Fargo Championship. All odds courtesy of OddsShark and Points Bet.

Hideki Matsuyama (+110) over Justin Rose

100 tokens

Risking 100 to win 110 on Matsuyama. Our gut instinct was to continue fading Matsuyama because he’s been so awful on the greens this year. He now ranks 181st in strokes gained putting, which reminds us of Ryan Palmer’s best quote Sunday describing his improved putting after ranking 195th last season – “I didn’t know there was 195 players out there.” Back to the point. Despite all his putting issues, Matsuyama is still posting solid results. He’s second on Tour in strokes gained tee-to-green and eighth in strokes gained overall. He also plays well at Quail Hollow and finished T-5 in the 2017 PGA Championship. We’re banking on a similar performance and hoping the past few weeks off will help clear his head on the greens.

Joel Dahmen (+105) over Chez Reavie

100 tokens

Risking 100 to win 105 on Dahmen. Don’t really understand how our favorite bucket hat enthusiast is the underdog in this one. He finished T-16 at the 2018 Wells Fargo and has been T-30 or better in five of his last six starts this season, including a T-12 at the Players. Good golf, even if the average fan couldn’t pick him out of a lineup. Reavie has five missed cuts in seven career Wells Fargo starts and hasn’t cracked the top 25 in a stroke-play event since Phoenix. The play is Dahmen.

Keith Mitchell (+750) to finish Top-10

20 tokens

Risking 20 to win 150 on Mitchell. Driver will be an asset around this track and he was a respectable T-34 in his Wells Fargo debut last year. The game has stalled a bit since the Honda Classic victory and T-6 at Bay Hill, but we’ve got a good feeling in Charlotte.

Last week: -230

Season total: +403