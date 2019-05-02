College golf notebook: NCAA Championship fields set, new rules for recruiting

The world of college golf is buzzing after the release of the full fields for both the women’s and men’s NCAA Championships.

We’ll get to all that later, but first let’s take note of the college recruiting rule changes that went into effect on May 1, 2019:

After a players sophomore year, June 15th is the first time for recruiting interaction through correspondence, private messages and incoming and outgoing telephone calls.

August 1st after a players sophomore year is the first date where a player can make unofficial and official visits, along with off-campus contact.

A major point of emphasis for the new rules is that June 15th date after the prospective players sophomore year. As our friends in Chapel Hill noted, even if a student-athlete makes the call, a coach can’t speak other than to share the new rules.

Just something to remember and keep an eye on if you’re a coach or student-athlete. Okay, now let’s get down to business.

Golfweek takes a loop around the country to update you on all the latest news in the college game.

Men

Defending national champions Oklahoma State, Oklahoma, Arizona State, Wake Forest, Vanderbilt and Texas are the six No. 1 regional seeds for the NCAA Championships. Some may question the Longhorns as a top seed (also hosts of the Austin regional) seeing as Texas hasn’t won yet this year, while a No. 2 seed like ACC Champion Georgia Tech has five wins under its belt.

That said, John Fields’ squad isn’t undeserving of the No. 1 seed. Texas has finished in the top five in nine of its 11 events this season, including four runner-up finishes and a worst finish of T-7 at the Valspar Collegiate behind No. 1 seeds Wake Forest, Oklahoma State and Vanderbilt, along with top programs Auburn, South Carolina, Texas A&M and Duke.

And while we’re talking about teams who made the tournament, let’s give a little shoutout to the Tennessee Volunteers. While the Vols are no strangers to NCAA regional play, Tennessee will be the No. 6 seed in the Athens regional in Brennan Webb’s first year as head coach.

While were on this theme, we’ll give a golf clap to Nebraska and first-year head coach Mark Hankins who led the Huskers to their best finish in the Big Ten Conference Championship history at 5th. Three of the four teams who finished better than Nebraska all made it to regional play.

Women

Southern California, Texas, Stanford and Duke are your No. 1 seeds on the women’s side. As far as talent-per-region goes, all four sites are relatively even.

While congratulations are in order for all 72 teams and 24 individuals who made the NCAA Championships, the best story this week in the women’s game comes from Division II Florida Tech.

The Panthers’ women’s golf team was dropped in February, but just two months later fought their way into the NCAA postseason as a last hurrah. Florida Tech will be the No. 6 seed in the South Regional, May 6-8 at the Cleveland Country Club in Cleveland, Tennessee.

Oh, and also give the women from Xavier a golf clap for making the NCAA postseason for the first time in program history thanks to junior Mikayla Fitzpatrick, who locked up the team and individual title for the Musketeers at the Big East Championship.

Golfweek’s college golf guru Lance Ringler did some digging through the numbers, and with the help of our Sagarin rankings, listed out the top conferences in the country. Somewhere, Bill Walton is a happy man.

But wait, there’s more!

Also with the help of our Sagarin rankings, we took a look at the 50 best women’s college golf events of the season, with a certain LPGA legend’s event taking the top honors.