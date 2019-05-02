Frenchman Victor Dubuisson hopes road to Ryder Cup runs through Volvo China Open

Victor Dubuisson laid out an ambitious hope after his eighth competitive start following a long hiatus from the game. The Frenchman returned a 4-under 68 in the $3 million Volvo China Open to be just three shots off the early lead held by Californian David Lipsky and Finland’s Tapio Pulkkanen. He then set his sights on making the 2020 European Ryder Cup team.

“I hope I can play at the next Ryder Cup, I hope I can play again,” Dubuisson said.

The enigmatic Frenchman was arguably France’s best hope of having one representative at Le Golf National last year. He seemed set for a long run in the biennial match when he helped Europe win the 2014 Ryder Cup by earning two and a half points out of three. However, he missed the 2016 match, and while Europe was in the midst of taking the U.S. Dream Team apart, Dubuisson was at home in Andorra watching the match on TV while nursing a perforated ear drum that kept him out of action for seven months.

The 29 year old only played one tournament last year. Seven months at home allowed Dubuisson time to reflect. It’s led to some serious changes in his personal and professional life.

Dubuisson has always walked his own path, doing exactly what Victor wanted to do and not was expected of him. That laissez-faire approach made him an interesting study, but the two-time European Tour winner is now going mainstream.

“It has given me some perspective and the chance for a new attitude towards golf,” Dubuisson wrote in a European Tour blog late last year. “I’ve changed the way I spend my time off the course, how I prepare for practice, and the way I approach everything in general is with a more professional outlook.

“I returned to training for the first time in six years. Before I ate whatever I wanted and never went to the gym. Now I am running a lot and working out regularly.

“Also, no more wine! That is a tough one but now I have a simple diet. When I was treated for my ear, my doctor recommended some other lifestyle changes and it has had such a positive impact for me so far.

“I watched every shot of the Ryder Cup. Every day, every shot. Maybe because I knew Le Golf National so well from playing it so many times over the years.”

He doesn’t intend to watch the next match on TV. He intends to be on the ground at Whistling Straits trying to help Europe retain the cup.