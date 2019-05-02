WATCH: Rory McIlroy splits the uprights with wild Wells Fargo recovery shot

Rory McIlroy knows his way around Quail Hollow, where this week he’s going for his third career Wells Fargo Championship victory.

Coming off consecutive birdies to start the back nine in Round 1, he found himself in a bit of a situation with an errant tee shot in the right rough at the par-4 12th hole.

Rather than play it safe, McIlroy saw a line between the trees and pulled off the sort of modified-swing recovery shot that separates the pros from the amateurs, sticking it to four feet.

Then he missed the four-footer for birdie. Maybe we’re not so different after all.

Anyway, still one heck of a shot. Check out video of his recovery from the trees below.