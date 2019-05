Wells Fargo Championship Round 1: Live blog, tee times, TV info, pin locations

By: Bill Speros | May 2, 2019 7:00 am

Phil Mickelson, Rickie Fowler, Rory McIlroy, Justin Rose and defending champion Jason Day are among the golfers who begin play Thursday at the Wells Fargo Championship in Charlotte, N.C.

The Thursday afternoon featured groupings: at Quail Hollow club are (all times are Eastern):

Webb Simpson, Rose and Fowler – No. 1 at 12:40 p.m.

Tony Finau, Sergio Garcia and McIlroy – No. 1 at 12:50 p.m.

Among the notable groups out early Thursday are Harold Varner III, Day and Mickelson. They go out from the No. 10 at 7:40 a.m. They’ll be preceded by Paul Casey, Patrick Reed and Hideki Matsuyama from No. 10 at 7:30 a.m.

UPDATED: Golfweek/Sagarin rankings

Follow our live blog right here all day:

Round 1 Wells Fargo Tee Times

1st Tee

Tee Time Pairing 7 a.m. David Hearn, Ollie Schniederjans, Seamus Power 7:10 a.m. Michael Thompson, Josh Teater, Denny McCarthy 7:20 a.m. J.J. Henry, Sam Burns, Roger Sloan 7:30 a.m. Russell Henley, Hudson Swafford, Smylie Kaufman 7:40 a.m. Brice Garnett, Chris Stroud, Jonas Blixt 7:50 a.m. Cameron Champ, Brendan Steele, Kyle Stanley 8 a.m. Keegan Bradley, Cody Gribble, Trey Mullinax 8:10 a.m. Padraig Harrington, Will MacKenzie, Brandon Harkins 8:20 a.m. Freddie Jacobson, Derek Fathauer, Tyler Duncan 8:30 a.m. Sung Kang, Chad Collins, Hank Lebioda 8:40 a.m. Nicholas Lindheim, Julián Etulain, Tom Lovelady 8:50 a.m. Ben Silverman, Curtis Luck, Doc Redman 9 a.m. Kramer Hickok, Sepp Straka, Mathew Goggin 12:10 p.m. Matt Every, Johnson Wagner, Sungjae Im 12:20 p.m. Fabián Gómez, Byeong Hun An, Alex Prugh 12:30 p.m. Jonathan Byrd, Cameron Tringale, Wyndham Clark 12:40 p.m. Rickie Fowler, Justin Rose, Webb Simpson 12:50 a.m. Rory McIlroy, Sergio Garcia, Tony Finau 1:00 p.m. J.B. Holmes, Charles Howell III, Jhonattan Vegas 1:10 p.m. Henrik Stenson, Mackenzie Hughes, Jimmy Walker 1:20 p.m. Bill Haas, Lucas Glover, Joel Dahmen 1:30 p.m. Robert Streb, Stefani Houston, Whee Kim 1:40 p.m. Kelly Kraft, Scott Langley, Richy Werenski 1:50 p.m. Martin Piller, Sebastián Muñoz, Matthew Short 2 p.m. Wes Roach, Seth Reeves, Nathan Stamey 2:10 p.m. Max Homa, Jim Knous, Alvaro Ortiz

10th Tee

Tee Time Pairing 7 a.m. Ryan Blaum, J.T. Poston, Brandon Hagy 7:10 a.m. Sangmoon Bae, Jason Kokrak, Adam Schenk 7:20 a.m. Martin Laird, Scott Brown, Rory Sabbatini 7:30 a.m. Paul Casey, Patrick Reed, Hideki Matsuyama 7:40 a.m. Phil Mickelson, Jason Day, Harold Varner III 7:50 a.m. Gary Woodland, Brian Harman, Zach Johnson 8 a.m. Keith Mitchell, Pat Perez, Danny Willett 8:10 a.m. John Senden, Bud Cauley, Joaquin Niemann 8:20 a.m. Nick Taylor, Matt Jones, Sam Saunders 8:30 a.m. Peter Malnati, Colt Knost, Dominic Bozzelli 8:40 a.m. Nate Lashley, Chase Wright, Chip McDaniel 8:50 a.m. Stephan Jaeger, Zack Sucher, Chris Thompson 9 a.m. Joey Garber, Kyle Jones, Broc Everett 12:10 p.m. Ben Crane, Brendon Todd, Scott Stallings 12:20 p.m. Billy Hurley III, Tom Hoge, Carlos Ortiz 12:30 p.m. Ernie Els, Anirban Lahiri, Kyoung-Hoon Lee 12:40 p.m. Adam Long, Jason Dufner, Jim Herman 12:50 a.m. Aaron Wise, Daniel Berger, Rod Pampling 1:00 p.m. Ted Potter, Jr., Ryan Armour, Adam Hadwin 1:10 p.m. Martin Trainer, Chesson Hadley, Chez Reavie 1:20 p.m. Danny Lee, Nick Watney, Peter Uihlein 1:30 p.m. Kevin Streelman, Harris English, Beau Hossler 1:40 p.m. Vaughn Taylor, Roberto Castro, Luke List 1:50 p.m. Roberto Díaz, Cameron Davis, Anders Albertson 2 p.m. Dylan Frittelli, Brady Schnell, John Chin 2:10 p.m. Adam Svensson, José de Jesús Rodríguez, Steve Scott

Round 1 TV, Streaming Info

Thursday

Golf Channel: 2-6 p.m.

PGA Tour Live: 7 a.m. – 6 p.m.

PGA Tour Radio: 12 – 6 p.m. (Sirius 208/XM 92)

Round 1 Pin Locations