College golf prepares for May Madness with regionals, championship

College basketball has March Madness and college golf has May Madness.
NCAA women’s regional play gets started on Monday with 72 teams trying to find a way to Fayetteville, Ark., and a chance to compete for a national championship later this month.
This year marks the fifth NCAA women’s golf regional that will use a four-regional format. Each regional will feature an 18-team field with top six teams advancing from each site to the finals. We have a learned a few things in the past few years and the most important being no seed is a safe bet with UCLA proving that in 2017 becoming the first top seed to not advance out of regional play in the history of NCAA women’s golf.
A closer look inside the seedings
Since the format changed to four regionals in 2015, the No. 1 seed in regional play has not won the NCAA championship. Twice a No. 4 seed has won it all which should get the attention of the No. 4 seeds this year: Auburn, UCLA, Northwestern and Oklahoma.
Past NCAA champions and their regional seed
|Year
|Team
|2015
|No. 4 Washington
|2016
|No. 4 Stanford
|2017
|No. 2 Arizona State
|2018
|No. 3 Arizona
Notes
• The host team is 8/13 in advancing out of regional play.
• Host teams within the top 6 seeds are 4/6 in advancing out of regional play.
• Host teams outside the top 6 seeds are 4/7 in advancing out of regional play.
How the seeds have fared since 2015 and the four-regional format
|Seeds
|Seeds that have advanced out of regional play since 2015
|No. 1
|15/16*
|No. 2
|15/16
|No. 3
|11/16
|No. 4
|12/16
|No. 5
|7/16
|No. 6
|5/16
|No. 7
|6/16
|No. 8
|6/16
|No. 9
|6/16
|No. 10
|5/16
|No. 11
|3/16
|No. 12
|2/16
|No. 13
|1/16
|No. 14
|2/16
|No. 15
|0/16
|No. 16
|0/16
|No. 17
|0/16
|No. 18
|0/16
*2017 was the only time a No. 1 seed has ever missed advancing out of regional play when UCLA placed eighth at the Lubbock Regional.
