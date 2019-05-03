Subscribe to Golfweek for just $24.95 (print+digital) golfweek magazine
College golf prepares for May Madness with regionals, championship

By May 3, 2019 1:31 pm

College basketball has March Madness and college golf has May Madness.

NCAA women’s regional play gets started on Monday with 72 teams trying to find a way to Fayetteville, Ark., and a chance to compete for a national championship later this month.

This year marks the fifth NCAA women’s golf regional that will use a four-regional format. Each regional will feature an 18-team field with top six teams advancing from each site to the finals. We have a learned a few things in the past few years and the most important being no seed is a safe bet with UCLA proving that in 2017 becoming the first top seed to not advance out of regional play in the history of NCAA women’s golf.

A closer look inside the seedings

Since the format changed to four regionals in 2015, the No. 1 seed in regional play has not won the NCAA championship. Twice a No. 4 seed has won it all which should get the attention of the No. 4 seeds this year: Auburn, UCLA, Northwestern and Oklahoma.

Past NCAA champions and their regional seed

Year Team
2015 No. 4 Washington
2016 No. 4 Stanford
2017 No. 2 Arizona State
2018 No. 3 Arizona

Notes

• The host team is 8/13 in advancing out of regional play.

• Host teams within the top 6 seeds are 4/6 in advancing out of regional play.

• Host teams outside the top 6 seeds are 4/7 in advancing out of regional play.

How the seeds have fared since 2015 and the four-regional format

Seeds Seeds that have advanced out of regional play since 2015
No. 1 15/16*
No. 2 15/16
No. 3 11/16
No. 4 12/16
No. 5 7/16
No. 6 5/16
No. 7 6/16
No. 8 6/16
No. 9 6/16
No. 10 5/16
No. 11 3/16
No. 12 2/16
No. 13 1/16
No. 14 2/16
No. 15 0/16
No. 16 0/16
No. 17 0/16
No. 18 0/16

*2017 was the only time a No. 1 seed has ever missed advancing out of regional play when UCLA placed eighth at the Lubbock Regional.

