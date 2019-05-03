Former Hoosier Jorge Campillo again in contention at Volvo China Open

Former Indiana standout Jorge Campillo needed 229 attempts to win his first European Tour event, last week’s $2.8 million Trophée Hassan II. He might need just one before he adds his second.

Campillo is back in contention in the $3 million Volvo China Open just days after his maiden European Tour win.

The former Big Ten Golfer of the Year sits in solo third place at the halfway stage after returning rounds of 65 and 69 to move to 10-under par. He is just three shots behind home favourite Ashun Wu. Finland’s Tapio Pulkkanen is alone in second at 11 under.

Campillo, who began his second round on the 10th tee, made three birdies on the back nine of Genzon Golf Club in Shenzhen but dropped a shot at the 13th. He could only make one birdie on the front side, at the first hole.

“It was a tough morning,” Campillo said. “In the first few holes it was wet and the ball wasn’t going very far so I hung in there and played solid after that – made three birdies in a row and got on a run.

“It was a good round, solid, and after yesterday’s 65 it’s tough to come back today and shoot that same score. I did try and I just missed one more birdie on the last (ninth hole) which hurt me a little bit. But it was good round overall.”

Wu, who is chasing his fourth European Tour win, added a 65 to his opening 66 to take the outright lead. He’s benefitting from swing changes in the off season.

“It was a great day again today,” Wu said. “I made eight birdies and one bogey. I hit a lot of quality shots today and made a lot of birdies. I’m very happy. I hit a bad tee shot on five and I had a headache there again because I made a bogey there yesterday too!

“During the season break, I took some time off to evaluate my game. I made some swing changes and it got better and better. I enjoy playing at home. It’s a great week as I have my family and friends here with me. It’s a good feeling.”