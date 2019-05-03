Oklahoma State stays at No. 1 in final regular season Bushnell Golfweek Coaches Poll

For the 15th-straight week, Oklahoma State claimed the top spot on the NCAA Division I Bushnell Golfweek Coaches Poll.
The Cowboys received 23 first-place votes in the poll released Friday to continue their run as unanimous No. 1.
The second and third ranked teams remained the same, Arizona State and Wake Forest respectively, while Georgia Tech climbed to No. 4. Vanderbilt rounded out the top 5.
This page also has Top 25 rankings for Div. II, Div. III and NAIA as well as Top 10 rankings for NJCAA Div. I and NJCAA Div. II. The final Bushnell Golfweek Coaches Poll will be released at the conclusion of each Divisions respective National Championship.
Division I
|Rank
|University (First Place Votes)
|Points
|Prev. Rank
|1
|Oklahoma State (23)
|575
|1
|2
|Arizona State
|534
|2
|3
|Wake Forest
|510
|3
|4
|Georgia Tech
|488
|7
|5
|Vanderbilt
|469
|4
|6
|Texas
|438
|8
|7
|Southern California
|416
|6
|8
|Oklahoma
|415
|5
|9
|Duke
|408
|9
|10
|California
|364
|12
|11
|Auburn
|313
|14
|T-12
|LSU
|291
|10
|T-12
|Stanford
|291
|T-17
|T-12
|Texas Tech
|291
|11
|15
|Georgia
|278
|15
|16
|North Florida
|250
|16
|17
|South Carolina
|241
|13
|18
|Pepperdine
|199
|T-17
|19
|Clemson
|137
|20
|20
|Liberty
|131
|21
|21
|Louisville
|119
|19
|22
|Illinois
|59
|NR
|23
|Baylor
|57
|25
|24
|NC State
|40
|NR
|25
|North Carolina
|32
|23
Division II
Barry College will remain at the top spot for the eighth week in a row after receiving 18 first-place votes in the Bushnell Golfweek Division II Coaches Poll.
The second, third and fourth ranked team remained the same, Lynn, West Florida and Western Washington respectively. There was a tie for No. 5 between Chico State and Nova Southeastern.
USC Aiken and Valdosta State both dropped out of the poll after being ranked No. 23 and No. 25 respectively in the previous poll.
|Rank
|University (First Place Votes)
|Points
|Prev. Ranking
|1
|Barry (18)
|450
|1
|2
|Lynn
|426
|2
|3
|West Florida
|415
|3
|4
|Western Washington
|365
|4
|T-5
|Chico State
|356
|5
|T-5
|Nova Southeastern
|356
|6
|7
|Florida Tech
|322
|8
|8
|Florida Southern
|321
|7
|9
|St. Marys (TX)
|293
|9
|10
|Lincoln Memorial
|288
|10
|11
|Young Harris
|264
|11
|12
|Oklahoma Christian
|239
|13
|13
|Sonoma State
|218
|12
|14
|Limestone
|205
|14
|15
|Carson-Newman
|152
|15
|16
|Missouri – St. Louis
|144
|16
|17
|Saint Leo
|130
|17
|18
|Henderson State
|122
|T-20
|19
|Simon Fraser
|116
|18
|20
|CSU Monterey Bay
|111
|T-20
|21
|Arkansas Tech
|103
|T-20
|22
|Rollins
|69
|19
|23
|Midwestern State
|40
|NR
|24
|Grand Valley State
|32
|24
|T-25
|Columbus State
|31
|NR
|T-25
|Indianapolis
|31
|NR
Emory took the top spot on the final regular season Division III Bushnell Golfweek Coaches Poll, earning 11 of 19 first-place votes to hold the hold the No. 1 ranking for the eighth-straight week.
Nos. 2 through 7 did not change in the final ranking.
Trinity College, No. 25 in the most previous poll, dropped out of the ranking.
|Rank
|University (First Place Votes)
|Points
|Prev. Ranking
|1
|Emory (11)
|466
|1
|2
|Huntingdon (8)
|462
|2
|3
|Illinois Wesleyan
|438
|3
|4
|Wittenberg
|414
|4
|5
|Methodist
|397
|5
|6
|Guilford
|369
|6
|7
|Southwestern (TX)
|349
|7
|8
|Washington & Lee
|317
|10
|9
|Redlands
|315
|8
|10
|Carnegie Mellon
|302
|9
|11
|La Verne
|280
|11
|12
|Claremont-Mudd-Scripps
|259
|13
|13
|Hope
|238
|12
|14
|Hampden-Sydney
|219
|14
|15
|Saint John’s (MN)
|198
|16
|16
|Oglethorpe
|184
|20
|17
|North Carolina Wesleyan
|174
|15
|18
|Rhodes
|132
|19
|19
|Berry
|125
|21
|20
|Greensboro
|107
|18
|21
|LaGrange
|88
|17
|22
|Wisconsin-Eau Claire
|65
|NR
|23
|Willamette
|51
|24
|24
|Babson
|34
|22
|25
|St. Thomas (MN)
|31
|23
NAIA
Earning nine of 10 first-place votes, Coastal Georgia remains at No.1 for the third-straight week.
Following Coastal Georgia at the top spot, Oklahoma City, Keiser, Dalton State and Texas Wesleyan remain unchanged at Nos. 2 through 6.
Columbia College broke back into the Top 25, replacing Menlo at No. 25.
|Rank
|University (First Place Votes)
|Points
|Prev. Ranking
|1
|Coastal Georgia (9)
|249
|1
|2
|Oklahoma City (1)
|239
|2
|3
|Keiser
|228
|3
|4
|Dalton State
|213
|4
|5
|Texas Wesleyan
|198
|5
|6
|Point
|193
|6
|T-7
|Johnson & Wales (FL)
|176
|7
|T-7
|South Carolina Beaufort
|176
|8
|9
|William Carey
|151
|12
|10
|Rocky Mountain
|146
|9
|11
|British Columbia
|144
|11
|12
|Oregon Tech
|135
|10
|13
|Taylor
|113
|15
|T-14
|Victoria
|111
|14
|T-14
|William Woods
|111
|16
|16
|Ottawa (AZ)
|102
|17
|17
|Truett-McConnell
|99
|13
|18
|Morningside
|91
|18
|19
|Wayland Baptist
|78
|19
|20
|Northwestern College (IA)
|61
|T-21
|21
|Bellevue
|57
|20
|22
|Loyola – New Orleans
|33
|23
|23
|Kansas Wesleyan
|27
|24
|24
|Houston-Victoria
|24
|T-21
|25
|Columbia College
|18
|NR
NJCAA Division I
Midland remains at No. 1 to hold the top spot for the entire regular season.
Second and third remained unchanged with Indian Hills at No. 2 and Eastern Florida State at No. 3. New Mexico JC is No. 4, moving up three spots from the previous poll, and Hutchinson sits at No. 5.
|Rank
|University (First Place Votes)
|Points
|Prev. Ranking
|1
|Midland (6)
|60
|1
|2
|Indian Hills
|53
|2
|3
|Eastern Florida State
|47
|3
|4
|New Mexico JC
|37
|7
|5
|Hutchinson
|32
|8
|6
|Central Alabama
|27
|6
|7
|Iowa Western
|22
|5
|8
|Ranger
|18
|4
|9
|McLennan
|17
|9
|T-10
|Odessa
|6
|10
NJCAA Division II
For the sixth-straight week, South Mountain remains at the No. 1 spot in the Bushnell Golfweek NJCAA Division II Coaches Poll.
The top five remained unchanged with Mississippi Gulf Coast at No. 2, Kirkwood at No. 3, Meridian at No. 4 and Murray State (OK) at No. 5.
|Rank
|University (First Place Votes)
|Points
|Prev. Ranking
|1
|South Mountain (6)
|78
|1
|2
|Mississippi Gulf Coast (2)
|73
|2
|3
|Kirkwood CC
|59
|3
|4
|Meridian
|49
|4
|5
|Murray State
|46
|5
|T-6
|Parkland CC
|37
|7
|T-6
|Tyler JC
|37
|6
|8
|Mesa
|21
|9
|9
|Walters State JC
|17
|8
|10
|Black Hawk CC
|9
|10
