Oklahoma State stays at No. 1 in final regular season Bushnell Golfweek Coaches Poll

Oklahoma State stays at No. 1 in final regular season Bushnell Golfweek Coaches Poll

Oklahoma State stays at No. 1 in final regular season Bushnell Golfweek Coaches Poll

By May 3, 2019 1:02 pm

For the 15th-straight week, Oklahoma State claimed the top spot on the NCAA Division I Bushnell Golfweek Coaches Poll.

The Cowboys received 23 first-place votes in the poll released Friday to continue their run as unanimous No. 1.

The second and third ranked teams remained the same, Arizona State and Wake Forest respectively, while Georgia Tech climbed to No. 4. Vanderbilt rounded out the top 5.

This page also has Top 25 rankings for Div. II, Div. III and NAIA as well as Top 10 rankings for NJCAA Div. I and NJCAA Div. II. The final Bushnell Golfweek Coaches Poll will be released at the conclusion of each Divisions respective National Championship.

Division I

Rank University (First Place Votes) Points Prev. Rank
1 Oklahoma State (23) 575 1
2 Arizona State 534 2
3 Wake Forest 510 3
4 Georgia Tech 488 7
5 Vanderbilt 469 4
6 Texas 438 8
7 Southern California 416 6
8 Oklahoma 415 5
9 Duke 408 9
10 California 364 12
11 Auburn 313 14
T-12 LSU 291 10
T-12 Stanford 291 T-17
T-12 Texas Tech 291 11
15 Georgia 278 15
16 North Florida 250 16
17 South Carolina 241 13
18 Pepperdine 199 T-17
19 Clemson 137 20
20 Liberty 131 21
21 Louisville 119 19
22 Illinois 59 NR
23 Baylor 57 25
24 NC State 40 NR
25 North Carolina 32 23

Division II

Barry College will remain at the top spot for the eighth week in a row after receiving 18 first-place votes in the Bushnell Golfweek Division II Coaches Poll.

The second, third and fourth ranked team remained the same, Lynn, West Florida and Western Washington respectively. There was a tie for No. 5 between Chico State and Nova Southeastern.

USC Aiken and Valdosta State both dropped out of the poll after being ranked No. 23 and No. 25 respectively in the previous poll.

Rank University (First Place Votes) Points Prev. Ranking
1 Barry (18) 450 1
2 Lynn 426 2
3 West Florida 415 3
4 Western Washington 365 4
T-5 Chico State 356 5
T-5 Nova Southeastern 356 6
7 Florida Tech 322 8
8 Florida Southern 321 7
9 St. Marys (TX) 293 9
10 Lincoln Memorial 288 10
11 Young Harris 264 11
12 Oklahoma Christian 239 13
13 Sonoma State 218 12
14 Limestone 205 14
15 Carson-Newman 152 15
16 Missouri – St. Louis 144 16
17 Saint Leo 130 17
18 Henderson State 122 T-20
19 Simon Fraser 116 18
20 CSU Monterey Bay 111 T-20
21 Arkansas Tech 103 T-20
22 Rollins 69 19
23 Midwestern State 40 NR
24 Grand Valley State 32 24
T-25 Columbus State 31 NR
T-25 Indianapolis 31 NR
Division III

Emory took the top spot on the final regular season Division III Bushnell Golfweek Coaches Poll, earning 11 of 19 first-place votes to hold the hold the No. 1 ranking  for the eighth-straight week.

Nos. 2 through 7 did not change in the final ranking.

Trinity College, No. 25 in the most previous poll, dropped out of the ranking.

Rank University (First Place Votes) Points Prev. Ranking
1 Emory (11) 466 1
2 Huntingdon (8) 462 2
3 Illinois Wesleyan 438 3
4 Wittenberg 414 4
5 Methodist 397 5
6 Guilford 369 6
7 Southwestern (TX) 349 7
8 Washington & Lee 317 10
9 Redlands 315 8
10 Carnegie Mellon 302 9
11 La Verne 280 11
12 Claremont-Mudd-Scripps 259 13
13 Hope 238 12
14 Hampden-Sydney 219 14
15 Saint John’s (MN) 198 16
16 Oglethorpe 184 20
17 North Carolina Wesleyan 174 15
18 Rhodes 132 19
19 Berry 125 21
20 Greensboro 107 18
21 LaGrange 88 17
22 Wisconsin-Eau Claire 65 NR
23 Willamette 51 24
24 Babson 34 22
25 St. Thomas (MN) 31 23

NAIA

Earning nine of 10 first-place votes, Coastal Georgia remains at No.1 for the third-straight week.

Following Coastal Georgia at the top spot, Oklahoma City, Keiser, Dalton State and Texas Wesleyan remain unchanged at Nos. 2 through 6.

Columbia College broke back into the Top 25, replacing Menlo at No. 25.

Rank University (First Place Votes) Points Prev. Ranking
1 Coastal Georgia (9) 249 1
2 Oklahoma City (1) 239 2
3 Keiser 228 3
4 Dalton State 213 4
5 Texas Wesleyan 198 5
6 Point 193 6
T-7 Johnson & Wales (FL) 176 7
T-7 South Carolina Beaufort 176 8
9 William Carey 151 12
10 Rocky Mountain 146 9
11 British Columbia 144 11
12 Oregon Tech 135 10
13 Taylor 113 15
T-14 Victoria 111 14
T-14 William Woods 111 16
16 Ottawa (AZ) 102 17
17 Truett-McConnell 99 13
18 Morningside 91 18
19 Wayland Baptist 78 19
20 Northwestern College (IA) 61 T-21
21 Bellevue 57 20
22 Loyola – New Orleans 33 23
23 Kansas Wesleyan 27 24
24 Houston-Victoria 24 T-21
25 Columbia College 18 NR

NJCAA Division I

Midland remains at No. 1 to hold the top spot for the entire regular season.

Second and third remained unchanged with Indian Hills at No. 2 and Eastern Florida State at No. 3. New Mexico JC is No. 4, moving up three spots from the previous poll, and Hutchinson sits at No. 5.

Rank University (First Place Votes) Points Prev. Ranking
1 Midland (6) 60 1
2 Indian Hills 53 2
3 Eastern Florida State 47 3
4 New Mexico JC 37 7
5 Hutchinson 32 8
6 Central Alabama 27 6
7 Iowa Western 22 5
8 Ranger 18 4
9 McLennan 17 9
T-10 Odessa 6 10

NJCAA Division II

For the sixth-straight week, South Mountain remains at the No. 1 spot in the Bushnell Golfweek NJCAA Division II Coaches Poll.

The top five remained unchanged with Mississippi Gulf Coast at No. 2, Kirkwood at No. 3, Meridian at No. 4 and Murray State (OK) at No. 5.

Rank University (First Place Votes) Points Prev. Ranking
1 South Mountain (6) 78 1
2 Mississippi Gulf Coast (2) 73 2
3 Kirkwood CC 59 3
4 Meridian 49 4
5 Murray State 46 5
T-6 Parkland CC 37 7
T-6 Tyler JC 37 6
8 Mesa 21 9
9 Walters State JC 17 8
10 Black Hawk CC 9 10

