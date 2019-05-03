Oklahoma State stays at No. 1 in final regular season Bushnell Golfweek Coaches Poll

For the 15th-straight week, Oklahoma State claimed the top spot on the NCAA Division I Bushnell Golfweek Coaches Poll.

The Cowboys received 23 first-place votes in the poll released Friday to continue their run as unanimous No. 1.

The second and third ranked teams remained the same, Arizona State and Wake Forest respectively, while Georgia Tech climbed to No. 4. Vanderbilt rounded out the top 5.

This page also has Top 25 rankings for Div. II, Div. III and NAIA as well as Top 10 rankings for NJCAA Div. I and NJCAA Div. II. The final Bushnell Golfweek Coaches Poll will be released at the conclusion of each Divisions respective National Championship.

Division I

Rank University (First Place Votes) Points Prev. Rank 1 Oklahoma State (23) 575 1 2 Arizona State 534 2 3 Wake Forest 510 3 4 Georgia Tech 488 7 5 Vanderbilt 469 4 6 Texas 438 8 7 Southern California 416 6 8 Oklahoma 415 5 9 Duke 408 9 10 California 364 12 11 Auburn 313 14 T-12 LSU 291 10 T-12 Stanford 291 T-17 T-12 Texas Tech 291 11 15 Georgia 278 15 16 North Florida 250 16 17 South Carolina 241 13 18 Pepperdine 199 T-17 19 Clemson 137 20 20 Liberty 131 21 21 Louisville 119 19 22 Illinois 59 NR 23 Baylor 57 25 24 NC State 40 NR 25 North Carolina 32 23