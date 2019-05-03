Subscribe to Golfweek for just $24.95 (print+digital) golfweek magazine
Women's college golf spring-only rankings

I have always liked college golf being a fall and spring sport. However, teams can change drastically when the calendar turns.

That was evident this year with a few teams, most noticeable would be Alabama, who saw Lauren Stephenson and Kristen Gillman turn pro. Alabama’s ranking this spring certainly reflected those departures with the Crimson Tide beating only nine teams this spring and checking in at No. 64.

Some emphasis should probably be placed on how a team is playing lately. Using the Golfweek/Sagarin Rankings this spring, there were not any teams that jump out as being vastly overlooked. Two teams that did not get into regional play that were ranked inside the season-ending number of 55 to earn an at-large bid were Charlotte at No. 49 and Oklahoma State at No. 53.

Looking at head-to-head records, North Florida was 99-7-1 during the spring to end the year with one of the best head-to-head records in college golf posting a 144-16-2 record. North Florida did not get a spot in regional competition.

Spring-only rankings

RANKING UNIVERSITY RATING
1 Wake Forest 69.92
2 Southern California 70.52
3 Duke 70.65
4 Stanford 70.88
5 Arizona 71.01
6 Florida State 71.06
7 Texas 71.09
8 South Carolina 71.29
9 Arkansas 71.48
10 Vanderbilt 71.62
11 Auburn 71.64
12 Northwestern 71.71
13 UCLA 71.77
14 Kent State 71.81
15 Arizona State 71.81
16 Florida 71.95
17 Oregon 72.10
18 Houston 72.14
19 Virginia 72.16
20 Michigan State 72.23
21 San Jose State 72.24
22 Washington 72.25
23 Texas Tech 72.31
24 San Diego State 72.37
25 Baylor 72.40
26 Campbell 72.42
27 Oklahoma 72.44
28 Furman 72.47
29 Miami 72.56
30 Purdue 72.65
31 Iowa State 72.66
32 TCU 72.68
33 Pepperdine 72.71
34 Mississippi 72.74
35 North Carolina 72.78
36 Indiana 72.79
37 Georgia 72.79
38 Old Dominion 72.82
39 Tennessee 72.83
40 Kennesaw State 72.83
41 Clemson 72.88
42 LSU 72.90
43 Illinois 72.91
44 Mississippi State 72.97
45 Virginia Tech 72.99
46 Maryland 73.02
47 Ohio State 73.05
48 UTSA 73.12
49 Charlotte 73.12
50 UCF 73.13
51 Louisville 73.15
52 East Carolina 73.15
53 Oklahoma State 73.17
54 Augusta University 73.19
55 Oregon State 73.25
56 North Carolina State 73.28
57 Texas A&M 73.30
58 California 73.30
59 UNLV 73.38
60 Mercer 73.44
61 Sacramento State 73.45
62 East Tennessee State 73.57
63 BYU 73.63
64 Alabama 73.63
65 Middle Tennessee State 73.66
66 North Florida 73.67
67 Kentucky 73.67
68 Penn State 73.67
69 Memphis 73.69
70 South Florida 73.70
71 Long Beach State 73.74
72 Michigan 73.78
73 Texas State 73.87
74 Denver 73.92
75 SMU 73.98
76 Kansas State 74.11
77 Washington State 74.20
78 Colorado 74.22
79 Chattanooga 74.26
80 Rutgers 74.31
81 Coastal Carolina 74.40
82 Missouri 74.44
83 Fresno State 74.47
84 Notre Dame 74.49
85 College Of Charleston 74.51
86 North Texas 74.51
87 Wisconsin 74.54
88 Idaho 74.55
89 UNCW 74.56
90 Florida Gulf Coast 74.58
91 Tulsa 74.61
92 Minnesota 74.64
93 Nebraska 74.64
94 Kansas 74.66
95 San Francisco 74.68
96 South Alabama 74.71
97 Houston Baptist 74.73
98 Gonzaga 74.76
99 UC Davis 74.81
100 Marshall 74.82
101 Delaware 74.83
102 Xavier 74.85
103 Troy 74.96
104 New Mexico 74.97
105 Nevada 74.99
106 UC Irvine 75.09
107 Grand Canyon 75.09
108 Toledo 75.10
109 New Mexico State 75.12
110 Colorado State 75.14
111 Cal Poly 75.19
112 Tulane 75.38
113 Seton Hall 75.40
114 Santa Clara 75.42
115 California Baptist 75.49
116 Bethune-Cookman 75.51
117 Sam Houston State 75.52
118 Iowa 75.57
119 Texas El Paso 75.62
120 Lamar 75.65
121 Cal State Fullerton 75.67
122 Oral Roberts 75.67
123 Samford 75.68
124 UNCG 75.68
125 Eastern Kentucky 75.73
126 FIU 75.74
127 Central Arkansas 75.76
128 Western Kentucky 75.76
129 South Dakota State 75.84
130 Boise State 75.84
131 Murray State 75.93
132 Cal State Northridge 75.94
133 Northern Illinois 75.97
134 Georgia Southern 75.98
135 Southern Utah 75.99
136 UC Riverside 75.99
137 Arkansas State 76.01
138 Hawaii 76.02
139 Northern Colorado 76.03
140 High Point 76.09
141 Jacksonville State 76.15
142 Boston College 76.23
143 Utah Valley 76.25
144 Stetson 76.28
145 Harvard 76.38
146 Georgetown 76.43
147 Northern Arizona 76.47
148 Southern Mississippi 76.62
149 Seattle Univ. 76.64
150 Florida Atlantic U. 76.67

 

