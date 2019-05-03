Women's college golf spring-only rankings

I have always liked college golf being a fall and spring sport. However, teams can change drastically when the calendar turns.

That was evident this year with a few teams, most noticeable would be Alabama, who saw Lauren Stephenson and Kristen Gillman turn pro. Alabama’s ranking this spring certainly reflected those departures with the Crimson Tide beating only nine teams this spring and checking in at No. 64.

Some emphasis should probably be placed on how a team is playing lately. Using the Golfweek/Sagarin Rankings this spring, there were not any teams that jump out as being vastly overlooked. Two teams that did not get into regional play that were ranked inside the season-ending number of 55 to earn an at-large bid were Charlotte at No. 49 and Oklahoma State at No. 53.

Looking at head-to-head records, North Florida was 99-7-1 during the spring to end the year with one of the best head-to-head records in college golf posting a 144-16-2 record. North Florida did not get a spot in regional competition.

Spring-only rankings