Senior PGA Championship at Oak Hill draws 25 major champions

The 2019 Senior PGA Championship will be played May 23-26 at Oak Hill Country Club in Pittsford, N.Y.
The field will include 25 major champions, seven winners of the Masters, six winners of the PGA Championship and eight winners of both the U.S. Open and the Open Championship. Ten winners of the Senior PGA Championship have also committed. The entry deadline was April 26.
Here is the field:
Michael Allen
Stephen Ames
Billy Andrade
Magnus Atlevi
Woody Austin
Dave Bahr
Peter Baker
Frank Bensel, Jr.*
Craig Bowden*
Michael Bradley
Jeff Brehaut*
Markus Brier
Paul Broadhurst
Mark Brooks
Mark Brown*
Olin Browne
Bart Bryant
Tom Byrum
Brian Cairns*
Mark Calcavecchia
Michael Campbell
Roger Chapman
Darren Clarke
Paul Claxton*
John Daly
Marco Dawson
Glen Day
Clark Dennis
Chris DiMarco
Stephen Dodd
Ken Duke
Scott Dunlap
Joe Durant
Paul Eales
Frank Esposito, Jr. *
Bob Estes
Jim Estes*
Gene Fieger*
Steve Flesch
Peter Fowler
David Frost
Fred Funk
Doug Garwood
Mike Genovese
Bob Gilder
Rich Gilkey
Philip Golding
Rafael Gomez
Retief Goosen
Paul Goydos
Ken Green
Jay Haas
Todd Hamilton
Dudley Hart
Jeff Hart*
Scott Hoch
Kohki Idoki
Peter Jacobsen
Lee Janzen
Miguel Angel Jimenez
Brandt Jobe
Steve Jones
Chris Kaufman
Brian Kelly*
Jerry Kelly
James Kingston
Tom Kite
Barry Lane
Bernhard Langer
Brad Lardon*
Paul Lawrie
Stephen Leaney
Tom Lehman
Thomas Levet
Santiago Luna
Sandy Lyle
Jeff Maggert
Prayad Markesang
Miguel Angel Martin
James Mason*
Bob May
Billy Mayfair
Scott McCarron
Paul McGinley
David McKenzie
Dave McNabb*
Rocco Mediate
Jared Melson*
Gregory Meyer
Shaun Micheel
Mike Miles*
Larry Mize
Mauricio Molina
Colin Montgomerie
Rick Morton*
Rob Moss*
Jose Maria Olazabal
Dan Olsen*
Mark O’Meara
Gary Orr
Scott Parel
Jesper Parnevik
Jerry Pate
Steve Pate
Corey Pavin
Tom Pernice
Christopher Perry
Tim Petrovic
Phillip Price
Chad Proehl*
Fran Quinn
Mike Reid
Jean-Francois Remsey
Loren Roberts
Jarmo Sandelin
Mike SanFilippo*
Gene Sauers
Jeffrey Schmid*
David Shacklady
Wes Short Jr.
Henrik Simonsen
Scott Simpson
Joey Sindelar
Vijay Singh
Jeff Sluman
Mike Small*
Jerry Smith
Stuart Smith*
Bob Sowards*
Paul Streeter
Steve Stricker
Brent Studer*
Toru Suzuki
Ken Tanigawa
Toru Taniguchi
Taichi Teshima
Esteban Toledo
Tommy Tolles
Kirk Triplett
Mark Tucker*
Bob Tway
Gus Ulrich*
Omar Uresti*
Scott Verplank
Thomas Vizina
Duffy Waldorf
Chris Williams
Thaworn Wiratchant
Willie Wood
Ian Woosnam
* indicates PGA of America Club Professional
Two spots being held for Bass Pro Legends winners
One spot being held for Insperity Invitational winner
One spot being held for Regions Traditions winner
Comments