Senior PGA Championship at Oak Hill draws 25 major champions

By: Steve Bradley, Rochester Democrat and Chronicle | May 3, 2019 12:32 pm

The 2019 Senior PGA Championship will be played May 23-26 at Oak Hill Country Club in Pittsford, N.Y.

The field will include 25 major champions, seven winners of the Masters, six winners of the PGA Championship and eight winners of both the U.S. Open and the Open Championship. Ten winners of the Senior PGA Championship have also committed. The entry deadline was April 26.

Here is the field:

Michael Allen

Stephen Ames

Billy Andrade

Magnus Atlevi

Woody Austin

Dave Bahr

Peter Baker

Frank Bensel, Jr.*

Craig Bowden*

Michael Bradley

Jeff Brehaut*

Markus Brier

Paul Broadhurst

Mark Brooks

Mark Brown*

Olin Browne

Bart Bryant

Tom Byrum

Brian Cairns*

Mark Calcavecchia

Michael Campbell

Roger Chapman

Darren Clarke

Paul Claxton*

John Daly

Marco Dawson

Glen Day

Clark Dennis

Chris DiMarco

Stephen Dodd

Ken Duke

Scott Dunlap

Joe Durant

Paul Eales

Frank Esposito, Jr. *

Bob Estes

Jim Estes*

Gene Fieger*

Steve Flesch

Peter Fowler

David Frost

Fred Funk

Doug Garwood

Mike Genovese

Bob Gilder

Rich Gilkey

Philip Golding

Rafael Gomez

Retief Goosen

Paul Goydos

Ken Green

Jay Haas

Todd Hamilton

Dudley Hart

Jeff Hart*

Scott Hoch

Kohki Idoki

Peter Jacobsen

Lee Janzen

Miguel Angel Jimenez

Brandt Jobe

Steve Jones

Chris Kaufman

Brian Kelly*

Jerry Kelly

James Kingston

Tom Kite

Barry Lane

Bernhard Langer

Brad Lardon*

Paul Lawrie

Stephen Leaney

Tom Lehman

Thomas Levet

Santiago Luna

Sandy Lyle

Jeff Maggert

Prayad Markesang

Miguel Angel Martin

James Mason*

Bob May

Billy Mayfair

Scott McCarron

Paul McGinley

David McKenzie

Dave McNabb*

Rocco Mediate

Jared Melson*

Gregory Meyer

Shaun Micheel

Mike Miles*

Larry Mize

Mauricio Molina

Colin Montgomerie

Rick Morton*

Rob Moss*

Jose Maria Olazabal

Dan Olsen*

Mark O’Meara

Gary Orr

Scott Parel

Jesper Parnevik

Jerry Pate

Steve Pate

Corey Pavin

Tom Pernice

Christopher Perry

Tim Petrovic

Phillip Price

Chad Proehl*

Fran Quinn

Mike Reid

Jean-Francois Remsey

Loren Roberts

Jarmo Sandelin

Mike SanFilippo*

Gene Sauers

Jeffrey Schmid*

David Shacklady

Wes Short Jr.

Henrik Simonsen

Scott Simpson

Joey Sindelar

Vijay Singh

Jeff Sluman

Mike Small*

Jerry Smith

Stuart Smith*

Bob Sowards*

Paul Streeter

Steve Stricker

Brent Studer*

Toru Suzuki

Ken Tanigawa

Toru Taniguchi

Taichi Teshima

Esteban Toledo

Tommy Tolles

Kirk Triplett

Mark Tucker*

Bob Tway

Gus Ulrich*

Omar Uresti*

Scott Verplank

Thomas Vizina

Duffy Waldorf

Chris Williams

Thaworn Wiratchant

Willie Wood

Ian Woosnam

* indicates PGA of America Club Professional

Two spots being held for Bass Pro Legends winners

One spot being held for Insperity Invitational winner

One spot being held for Regions Traditions winner