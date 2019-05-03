Teenage phenom Conor Gough set for Euro Tour debut at British Masters

One of England’s brightest young amateurs will make his European Tour debut in next week’s $3.4 million Betfred British Masters. Sixteen-year-old Conor Gough will tee it up at Hillside Golf Club alongside tournament host Tommy Fleetwood, defending champion Eddie Pepperell, four-time European Tour winner Matt Wallace and a host of other strong players.

A good showing could guarantee Gough a place on this year’s Great Britain & Ireland Walker Cup team to face the United States at Royal Liverpool September 7-8. Gough, the reigning British Boys champion, is a member of the 30-player squad from which the eventual 10-man team will be selected.

At 11th on the World Amateur Golf Ranking, Gough is the highest ranked player in the GB&I squad. In fact, he’s the world’s second-best European behind world No. 1 Viktor Hovland after adding the Fairhaven Trophy and Major Champions Invitational to the British Boys he won last year at Royal Portrush. Gough, a member of Stoke Park Golf Club near London, was the first English winner of the British Boys since Matt Fitzpatrick in 2012.

“I’m very excited,” said Gough, who represented Europe in last year’s Junior Ryder Cup. “I can’t wait to see the European Tour pros play up close and try and compete with some of them. It’ll be a great experience for me, and it’ll give me a taste of what the future may hold.

“Having people like Tommy to look up to really gives young English golfers a lot of confidence, knowing that there are players out there who are better than the Europeans or the Americans. It’s very important to have people like Tommy, Eddie Pepperell and Matt Wallace to name a few to look up to – it gives us the knowledge that it can be done.”

Fleetwood, Pepperell and Wallace won’t have quite as much on their minds next week as Gough. Aside from trying to match his talents against Europe’s best in his first pro tournament, Gough will also be studying for high school exams.

“When I’m at Hillside, I’ll be revising when I’m not playing golf. I think I’ll manage it. I might be one of the busiest people that week.”

He might just be hoping he does better in his European Tour exam than he does in his high school tests. It might have a bigger bearing on his future.