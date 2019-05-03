Subscribe to Golfweek for just $24.95 (print+digital) golfweek magazine
Wells Fargo Championship Round 3: Tee times, pairings, TV info

By May 3, 2019 8:16 pm

Jason Dufner holds a one-shot lead over Joel Dahmen and Max Homa entering Saturday’s Round 3 of the 2019 Wells Fargo Championship at Quail Hollow.

Rory McIlroy and Patrick Reed are still in the hunt at T-4 and 6 under overall, five shots off the lead.

No shortage of characters in that crew entering what should be a fun weekend in Charlotte.

Check out tee times and TV info below.

Round 3 Tee Times

1st Tee

Tee Time Pairing
7:55 a.m. Zack Sucher
8:01 a.m. Julian Etulain, Chase Wright
8:10 a.m. Joaquinn Niemann, Hank Lebioda
8:19 a.m. Cody Gribble, Bud Cauley
8:28 a.m. Gary Woodland, Brian Harman
8:37 a.m. Ollie Schniederjans, Hideki Matsuyama
8:46 a.m. Matthew Short, Ryan Blaum
8:55 a.m. Nick Taylor, Luke List
9:04 a.m. Keith Mitchell, Brandon Harkins
9:13 a.m. J.J. Henry, Brendan Steele
9:22 a.m. Roberto Diaz, Rory Sabbatini
9:31 a.m. Nick Watney, Harris English
9:40 a.m. Sergio Garcia, Adam Hadwin
9:49 a.m. Daniel Berger, Webb Simpson
9:58 a.m. Byeong Hun An, Kyoung-Hoon Lee
10:07 a.m. Nate Lashley, Kramer Hickok
10:16 a.m. John Senden, Colt Knost
10:25 a.m. Brice Garnett, Trey Mullinax
10:34 a.m. Wes Roach, Adam Schenk
10:43 a.m. Shawn Stefani, Dylan Frittelli
10:52 a.m. Bill Haas, Beau Hossler
11:01 a.m. Henrik Stenson, Jimmy Walker
11:10 a.m. Tony Finau, Chez Reavie
11:20 a.m. Adam Long, Rickie Fowler
11:30 a.m. Doc Redman, Alex Prugh
11:40 a.m. Paul Casey, Matt Jones
11:50 a.m. Jim Knous, Jason Kokrak
12 p.m. Tom Hoge, Kevin Streelman
12:10 p.m. Vaughn Taylor, Richy Werenski
12:20 p.m. Jhonattan Vegas, Lucas Glover
12:30 p.m. Fabian Gomez, Aaron Wise
12:40 p.m.. Kyle Stanley, Sungjae Im
12:50 p.m. Sebastian Munoz, Martin Laird
1 p.m. Pat Perez, Brendon Todd
1:10 p.m. Seamus Power, Jason Day
1:20 p.m. Patrick Reed, Justin Rose
1:30 p.m. Max Homa, Rory McIlroy
1:40 p.m. Jason Dufner, Joel Dahmen

TV Info

Saturday
Golf Channel: 1-2:45 p.m. ET
CBS: 3-6 p.m. ET

