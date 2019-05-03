Wells Fargo Championship Round 3: Tee times, pairings, TV info

Jason Dufner holds a one-shot lead over Joel Dahmen and Max Homa entering Saturday’s Round 3 of the 2019 Wells Fargo Championship at Quail Hollow.
Rory McIlroy and Patrick Reed are still in the hunt at T-4 and 6 under overall, five shots off the lead.
No shortage of characters in that crew entering what should be a fun weekend in Charlotte.
Check out tee times and TV info below.
Round 3 Tee Times
1st Tee
|Tee Time
|Pairing
|7:55 a.m.
|Zack Sucher
|8:01 a.m.
|Julian Etulain, Chase Wright
|8:10 a.m.
|Joaquinn Niemann, Hank Lebioda
|8:19 a.m.
|Cody Gribble, Bud Cauley
|8:28 a.m.
|Gary Woodland, Brian Harman
|8:37 a.m.
|Ollie Schniederjans, Hideki Matsuyama
|8:46 a.m.
|Matthew Short, Ryan Blaum
|8:55 a.m.
|Nick Taylor, Luke List
|9:04 a.m.
|Keith Mitchell, Brandon Harkins
|9:13 a.m.
|J.J. Henry, Brendan Steele
|9:22 a.m.
|Roberto Diaz, Rory Sabbatini
|9:31 a.m.
|Nick Watney, Harris English
|9:40 a.m.
|Sergio Garcia, Adam Hadwin
|9:49 a.m.
|Daniel Berger, Webb Simpson
|9:58 a.m.
|Byeong Hun An, Kyoung-Hoon Lee
|10:07 a.m.
|Nate Lashley, Kramer Hickok
|10:16 a.m.
|John Senden, Colt Knost
|10:25 a.m.
|Brice Garnett, Trey Mullinax
|10:34 a.m.
|Wes Roach, Adam Schenk
|10:43 a.m.
|Shawn Stefani, Dylan Frittelli
|10:52 a.m.
|Bill Haas, Beau Hossler
|11:01 a.m.
|Henrik Stenson, Jimmy Walker
|11:10 a.m.
|Tony Finau, Chez Reavie
|11:20 a.m.
|Adam Long, Rickie Fowler
|11:30 a.m.
|Doc Redman, Alex Prugh
|11:40 a.m.
|Paul Casey, Matt Jones
|11:50 a.m.
|Jim Knous, Jason Kokrak
|12 p.m.
|Tom Hoge, Kevin Streelman
|12:10 p.m.
|Vaughn Taylor, Richy Werenski
|12:20 p.m.
|Jhonattan Vegas, Lucas Glover
|12:30 p.m.
|Fabian Gomez, Aaron Wise
|12:40 p.m..
|Kyle Stanley, Sungjae Im
|12:50 p.m.
|Sebastian Munoz, Martin Laird
|1 p.m.
|Pat Perez, Brendon Todd
|1:10 p.m.
|Seamus Power, Jason Day
|1:20 p.m.
|Patrick Reed, Justin Rose
|1:30 p.m.
|Max Homa, Rory McIlroy
|1:40 p.m.
|Jason Dufner, Joel Dahmen
TV Info
Saturday
Golf Channel: 1-2:45 p.m. ET
CBS: 3-6 p.m. ET
