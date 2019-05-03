Wells Fargo Championship Round 3: Tee times, pairings, TV info

Jason Dufner holds a one-shot lead over Joel Dahmen and Max Homa entering Saturday’s Round 3 of the 2019 Wells Fargo Championship at Quail Hollow.

Rory McIlroy and Patrick Reed are still in the hunt at T-4 and 6 under overall, five shots off the lead.

No shortage of characters in that crew entering what should be a fun weekend in Charlotte.

Check out tee times and TV info below.

Round 3 Tee Times

1st Tee

Tee Time Pairing 7:55 a.m. Zack Sucher 8:01 a.m. Julian Etulain, Chase Wright 8:10 a.m. Joaquinn Niemann, Hank Lebioda 8:19 a.m. Cody Gribble, Bud Cauley 8:28 a.m. Gary Woodland, Brian Harman 8:37 a.m. Ollie Schniederjans, Hideki Matsuyama 8:46 a.m. Matthew Short, Ryan Blaum 8:55 a.m. Nick Taylor, Luke List 9:04 a.m. Keith Mitchell, Brandon Harkins 9:13 a.m. J.J. Henry, Brendan Steele 9:22 a.m. Roberto Diaz, Rory Sabbatini 9:31 a.m. Nick Watney, Harris English 9:40 a.m. Sergio Garcia, Adam Hadwin 9:49 a.m. Daniel Berger, Webb Simpson 9:58 a.m. Byeong Hun An, Kyoung-Hoon Lee 10:07 a.m. Nate Lashley, Kramer Hickok 10:16 a.m. John Senden, Colt Knost 10:25 a.m. Brice Garnett, Trey Mullinax 10:34 a.m. Wes Roach, Adam Schenk 10:43 a.m. Shawn Stefani, Dylan Frittelli 10:52 a.m. Bill Haas, Beau Hossler 11:01 a.m. Henrik Stenson, Jimmy Walker 11:10 a.m. Tony Finau, Chez Reavie 11:20 a.m. Adam Long, Rickie Fowler 11:30 a.m. Doc Redman, Alex Prugh 11:40 a.m. Paul Casey, Matt Jones 11:50 a.m. Jim Knous, Jason Kokrak 12 p.m. Tom Hoge, Kevin Streelman 12:10 p.m. Vaughn Taylor, Richy Werenski 12:20 p.m. Jhonattan Vegas, Lucas Glover 12:30 p.m. Fabian Gomez, Aaron Wise 12:40 p.m.. Kyle Stanley, Sungjae Im 12:50 p.m. Sebastian Munoz, Martin Laird 1 p.m. Pat Perez, Brendon Todd 1:10 p.m. Seamus Power, Jason Day 1:20 p.m. Patrick Reed, Justin Rose 1:30 p.m. Max Homa, Rory McIlroy 1:40 p.m. Jason Dufner, Joel Dahmen

TV Info

Saturday

Golf Channel: 1-2:45 p.m. ET

CBS: 3-6 p.m. ET