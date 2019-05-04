Wells Fargo Championship Final Round: Tee times, pairings, TV info

The Wells Fargo Championship continues with the final round Sunday at Quail Hollow.

Max Homa looked like he would end the third round with the lead Saturday after two rain delays, but he bogeyed the 18th hole to end the round in a three-way tie for the lead with Jason Dufner and Joel Dahmen at 11 under. Homa and Dahmen finished Saturday with 70s and Dufner, the second-round leader, shot a 71.

Homa and Dufner tee off at 1:45 p.m. ET on Sunday while Dahmen and Pat Perez tee off at 1:35 p.m. Perez is one-stroke behind the leaders after going 5 under in the third round and Rory McIlroy sits in fifth at 9 under after shooting a 68.

Sergio Garcia, Rickie Fowler and Patrick Reed are among five golfers in a tie for ninth at 6 under. Garcia and Fowler tee off at 1:05 p.m.

Check out tee times and TV info below. | Leaderboard

Final Round Tee Times

1st Tee

Tee Time Pairing 8:06 a.m. Beau Hossler, Fabián Gómez 8:15 a.m. Matthew Short, Brendan Steele 8:24 a.m. Zack Sucher, Hank Lebioda 8:33 a.m. Wes Roach, Tom Hoge 8:42 a.m. Adam Long, Jason Kokrak 8:51 a.m. Harris English, Trey Mullinax 9:00 a.m. J.J. Henry, Nick Watney 9:09 a.m. Nick Taylor, Luke List 9:18 a.m. Jimmy Walker, Tony Finau 9:27 a.m. Byeong Hun An, Kramer Hickok 9:36 a.m. Brandon Harkins, Roberto Díaz 9:45 a.m. Julián Etulain, Hideki Matsuyama 9:54 a.m. Matt Jones, Richy Werenski 10:03 a.m. Bill Haas, Alex Prugh 10:12 a.m. Daniel Berger, Kyoung-Hoon Lee 10:21 a.m. Joaquin Niemann, Brian Harman 10:30 a.m. Jason Day, Chase Wright 10:39 a.m. Sebastián Muñoz, Brendon Todd 10:48 a.m. Chez Reavie, Lucas Glover 10:57 a.m. Dylan Frittelli, Henrik Stenson 11:06 a.m. Brice Garnett, Shawn Stefani 11:15 a.m. Ryan Blaum, Webb Simpson 11:25 a.m. Bud Cauley, Ollie Schniederjans 11:35 a.m. Sungjae Im, Cody Gribble 11:45 a.m. Jim Knous, Kevin Streelman 11:55 a.m. Nate Lashley, John Senden 12:05 p.m. Martin Laird, Adam Hadwin 12:15 p.m. Rory SabbatiniKyle Stanley 12:25 p.m. Jhonattan Vegas, Aaron Wise 12:35 p.m. Colt Knost, Adam Schenk 12:45 p.m. Patrick Reed, Keith Mitchell 12:55 p.m.. Doc Redman, Vaughn Taylor 1:05 p.m. Sergio Garcia, Rickie Fowler 1:15 p.m. Paul Casey, Seamus Power 1:25 p.m. Rory McIlroy, Justin Rose 1:35 p.m. Joel Dahmen, Pat Perez 1:45 p.m. Max Homa, Jason Dufner

TV Info

Sunday

Golf Channel: 1-2:45 p.m.

NBC: 3-6 p.m.

PGA Tour Live: 8:30 a.m. – 6 p.m.

PGA Tour Radio: 1-6 p.m. (Sirius 208/XM 92)