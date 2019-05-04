Subscribe to Golfweek for just $24.95 (print+digital) golfweek magazine
Wells Fargo Championship Final Round: Tee times, pairings, TV info

By May 4, 2019 8:50 pm

The Wells Fargo Championship continues with the final round Sunday at Quail Hollow.

Max Homa looked like he would end the third round with the lead Saturday after two rain delays, but he bogeyed the 18th hole to end the round in a three-way tie for the lead with Jason Dufner and Joel Dahmen at 11 under. Homa and Dahmen finished Saturday with 70s and Dufner, the second-round leader, shot a 71.

Homa and Dufner tee off at 1:45 p.m. ET on Sunday while Dahmen and Pat Perez tee off at 1:35 p.m. Perez is one-stroke behind the leaders after going 5 under in the third round and Rory McIlroy sits in fifth at 9 under after shooting a 68.

Sergio Garcia, Rickie Fowler and Patrick Reed are among five golfers in a tie for ninth at 6 under. Garcia and Fowler tee off at 1:05 p.m.

Check out tee times and TV info below. | Leaderboard

Final Round Tee Times

1st Tee

Tee Time Pairing
8:06 a.m. Beau Hossler, Fabián Gómez
8:15 a.m. Matthew Short, Brendan Steele
8:24 a.m. Zack Sucher, Hank Lebioda
8:33 a.m. Wes Roach, Tom Hoge
8:42 a.m. Adam Long, Jason Kokrak
8:51 a.m. Harris English, Trey Mullinax
9:00 a.m. J.J. Henry, Nick Watney
9:09 a.m. Nick Taylor, Luke List
9:18 a.m. Jimmy Walker, Tony Finau
9:27 a.m. Byeong Hun An, Kramer Hickok
9:36 a.m. Brandon Harkins, Roberto Díaz
9:45 a.m. Julián Etulain, Hideki Matsuyama
9:54 a.m. Matt Jones, Richy Werenski
10:03 a.m. Bill Haas, Alex Prugh
10:12 a.m. Daniel Berger, Kyoung-Hoon Lee
10:21 a.m. Joaquin Niemann, Brian Harman
10:30 a.m. Jason Day, Chase Wright
10:39 a.m. Sebastián Muñoz, Brendon Todd
10:48 a.m. Chez Reavie, Lucas Glover
10:57 a.m. Dylan Frittelli, Henrik Stenson
11:06 a.m. Brice Garnett, Shawn Stefani
11:15 a.m. Ryan Blaum, Webb Simpson
11:25 a.m. Bud Cauley, Ollie Schniederjans
11:35 a.m. Sungjae Im, Cody Gribble
11:45 a.m. Jim Knous, Kevin Streelman
11:55 a.m. Nate Lashley, John Senden
12:05 p.m. Martin Laird, Adam Hadwin
12:15 p.m. Rory SabbatiniKyle Stanley
12:25 p.m. Jhonattan Vegas, Aaron Wise
12:35 p.m. Colt Knost, Adam Schenk
12:45 p.m. Patrick Reed, Keith Mitchell
12:55 p.m.. Doc Redman, Vaughn Taylor
1:05 p.m. Sergio Garcia, Rickie Fowler
1:15 p.m. Paul Casey, Seamus Power
1:25 p.m. Rory McIlroy, Justin Rose
1:35 p.m. Joel Dahmen, Pat Perez
1:45 p.m. Max Homa, Jason Dufner

TV Info

Sunday
Golf Channel: 1-2:45 p.m.
NBC: 3-6 p.m.
PGA Tour Live: 8:30 a.m. – 6 p.m.
PGA Tour Radio: 1-6 p.m. (Sirius 208/XM 92)

