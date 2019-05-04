Wells Fargo Championship Final Round: Tee times, pairings, TV info

The Wells Fargo Championship continues with the final round Sunday at Quail Hollow.
Max Homa looked like he would end the third round with the lead Saturday after two rain delays, but he bogeyed the 18th hole to end the round in a three-way tie for the lead with Jason Dufner and Joel Dahmen at 11 under. Homa and Dahmen finished Saturday with 70s and Dufner, the second-round leader, shot a 71.
Homa and Dufner tee off at 1:45 p.m. ET on Sunday while Dahmen and Pat Perez tee off at 1:35 p.m. Perez is one-stroke behind the leaders after going 5 under in the third round and Rory McIlroy sits in fifth at 9 under after shooting a 68.
Sergio Garcia, Rickie Fowler and Patrick Reed are among five golfers in a tie for ninth at 6 under. Garcia and Fowler tee off at 1:05 p.m.
Check out tee times and TV info below. | Leaderboard
Final Round Tee Times
1st Tee
|Tee Time
|Pairing
|8:06 a.m.
|Beau Hossler, Fabián Gómez
|8:15 a.m.
|Matthew Short, Brendan Steele
|8:24 a.m.
|Zack Sucher, Hank Lebioda
|8:33 a.m.
|Wes Roach, Tom Hoge
|8:42 a.m.
|Adam Long, Jason Kokrak
|8:51 a.m.
|Harris English, Trey Mullinax
|9:00 a.m.
|J.J. Henry, Nick Watney
|9:09 a.m.
|Nick Taylor, Luke List
|9:18 a.m.
|Jimmy Walker, Tony Finau
|9:27 a.m.
|Byeong Hun An, Kramer Hickok
|9:36 a.m.
|Brandon Harkins, Roberto Díaz
|9:45 a.m.
|Julián Etulain, Hideki Matsuyama
|9:54 a.m.
|Matt Jones, Richy Werenski
|10:03 a.m.
|Bill Haas, Alex Prugh
|10:12 a.m.
|Daniel Berger, Kyoung-Hoon Lee
|10:21 a.m.
|Joaquin Niemann, Brian Harman
|10:30 a.m.
|Jason Day, Chase Wright
|10:39 a.m.
|Sebastián Muñoz, Brendon Todd
|10:48 a.m.
|Chez Reavie, Lucas Glover
|10:57 a.m.
|Dylan Frittelli, Henrik Stenson
|11:06 a.m.
|Brice Garnett, Shawn Stefani
|11:15 a.m.
|Ryan Blaum, Webb Simpson
|11:25 a.m.
|Bud Cauley, Ollie Schniederjans
|11:35 a.m.
|Sungjae Im, Cody Gribble
|11:45 a.m.
|Jim Knous, Kevin Streelman
|11:55 a.m.
|Nate Lashley, John Senden
|12:05 p.m.
|Martin Laird, Adam Hadwin
|12:15 p.m.
|Rory SabbatiniKyle Stanley
|12:25 p.m.
|Jhonattan Vegas, Aaron Wise
|12:35 p.m.
|Colt Knost, Adam Schenk
|12:45 p.m.
|Patrick Reed, Keith Mitchell
|12:55 p.m..
|Doc Redman, Vaughn Taylor
|1:05 p.m.
|Sergio Garcia, Rickie Fowler
|1:15 p.m.
|Paul Casey, Seamus Power
|1:25 p.m.
|Rory McIlroy, Justin Rose
|1:35 p.m.
|Joel Dahmen, Pat Perez
|1:45 p.m.
|Max Homa, Jason Dufner
TV Info
Sunday
Golf Channel: 1-2:45 p.m.
NBC: 3-6 p.m.
PGA Tour Live: 8:30 a.m. – 6 p.m.
PGA Tour Radio: 1-6 p.m. (Sirius 208/XM 92)
