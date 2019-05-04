Battling through calf strain, Pat Perez is in contention after Round 3 at Quail Hollow

CHARLOTTE – Despite a bad wheel, Pat Perez is making the most of a free roll at the Wells Fargo Championship.
Seven weeks ago, Perez thought his season was in jeopardy as he sent out a dire message on Instagram: “Blew out my Achilles. See y’all down the road.”
The injury, however, wasn’t as dire as the message as Perez suffered a grade 2 calf strain in his left leg. Instead of facing a four-to-six month recovery process if his Achilles had been torn, he took six weeks to heal.
Not that he isn’t in pain. Perez is spending at least 45 minutes in therapy per day to get his calf back to 100 percent. And there is constant pain when he walks. But he’s not complaining – he back on the golf course instead of in a soft cast.
And he’s in contention again. With a bogey-free, 5-under-par 66 in Saturday’s storm delayed third round at Quail Hollow, Perez moved to 10 under through 54 holes and trails a trio of leaders by one shot – Max Homa (70), Jason Dufner (71) and Joel Dahmen (70). Rory McIlroy, the only two-time winner at Quail Hollow, looms at 9 under after a 68 on his 30th birthday. World No. 2 Justin Rose is 8 under after a 68.
“I’m a little surprised,” said Perez, 43, who returned to the PGA Tour at last week’s Zurich Classic of New Orleans. “We’ve been working hard the last four weeks to get back into playing mode. I’m just really trying to get used to a new stance, a new swing and this new kind of power I’ve got with irons.
“I knew I was hitting it good and playing well, but I’m a little surprised to be here, but it’s nice. I’m happy to be playing again. It’s been a lot of pain to get back, the same way my shoulder was, but that’s how really you have to get back. You’ve got to have a lot of pain and therapy to come back faster. I’ve been in there working on it. It’s actually pretty good. It’s getting stronger each day.”
Perez has dealt with a major injury before. In March 2016, he had surgery to repair a torn labrum in his left shoulder that led to seven months on the couch. But in his third event after his return, he won the 2016 OHL Classic in Mayakoba.
But there’s something different in this return from injury. Perez has a new swing. The day he began to practice a few weeks ago, he started working on a new swing. His stance was too narrow, so he widened it. Then he started seeing shots he’s never hit before.
“I’ll tell you what, I’ve hit some shots this week that I haven’t seen since I was a kid,” Perez said. “I drove it on 14, I’ve never been able to go for that green ever. I hit a 7‑wood into 15. I’m getting longer with the irons. It’s nice to see.
“I don’t have all the shots yet, I’m still trying to figure it all out, though. But I say (to his caddie) a lot, ‘I cannot believe the shot I just saw.’ You see like Jason Day and Rory, these top players, awesome players, like how the hell do they do it, and I’m starting to hit a couple of these now.
“I think I got some new life in my old age here.”
Comments