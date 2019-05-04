Tony Romo to compete in U.S. Open local qualifying after AT&T Byron Nelson

Beginning May 13, Tony Romo will make a run for the U.S. Open at Pebble Beach as he competes in 2019 U.S. Open local qualifying at TPC Craig Ranch in McKinney, Texas.

While he competed in local qualifying the past two years but failed to claim a spot in the U.S. Open, Romo did advance to sectional qualifying in 2010 while he still played in the NFL.

Romo will tee off in this year’s local qualifying at 12:50 p.m. CT on May 13 alongside Matt Miller and Aaron Guanlao. One hundred thirty-two players will compete for the eight spots from McKinney that advance to sectional qualifying.

However, before the 39-year-old attempts to make his fourth run at the U.S. Open, he will compete in the AT&T Byron Nelson from May 9-12 at Trinity Forest Golf Club in Dallas. In February, Romo received a sponsor exemption— for a total of three as an amateur— to play in the event. This will be his third PGA Tour appearance.

The former Dallas Cowboys quarterback’s first two Tour appearances were in the Corales Puntacana Resort & Club Championship in the Dominican Republic the last two years. He missed the cut in both.

In the 2019 tournament, Romo finished the first round in last place and shot a second-round 80 to finish at 15 over.