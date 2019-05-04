Here's a spot-on Rory McIlroy impression in honor of his 30th birthday

Rory McIlroy turns 30 today, and he’ll celebrate by teeing it up for Round 3 of the Wells Fargo Championship at Quail Hollow.

Seems like just yesterday he was a baby-faced, scraggly-haired teen prodigy, but that was four majors and 15 PGA Tour wins ago.

Now he’s a polished superstar with a look and strut all his own, one which golf swing impersonator Jack Bartlett imitated to near-perfection for the European Tour Twitter account.

Unlike Conor Moore’s very-funny press conference impressions approach, Bartlett goes for the physical comedy with little quirks and swing imitations. His past work includes Dustin Johnson and Keegan Bradley, all of which we highly recommend.

Today belongs to the 30-year-old from Northern Ireland, however, as he’s looking to make up some ground at the Wells Fargo entering the third round five shots off the lead.

In honor of his milestone birthday, check out the video of Bartlett’s swing imitation below.