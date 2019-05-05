Subscribe to Golfweek for just $24.95 (print+digital) golfweek magazine
Expert picks: Who advances from NCAA women's regional play?

By May 5, 2019 5:20 pm

NCAA regional play is finally here.

At four sites across the country, 72 teams and 24 individuals are competing for a spot at Blessings Golf Club in Fayetteville, Ark., for the NCAA Championship May 17-22. Just 24 teams (six per region) and 12 individuals will advance.

Golfweek’s Beth Ann Nichols, Lance Ringler and Adam Woodard make their picks for who will advance from each regional.

LIVE BLOG: All the latest news, info from regional play
RANKINGS: Best conferences | Top college events

Regional Nichols Ringler Woodard
Cle Elum  

USC
Arkansas
South Carolina
San Jose State
Northwestern
Washington

  

USC
Arkansas
Northwestern
Washington
Oregon
San Jose State

  

USC
Arkansas
South Carolina
Northwestern
Washington
Oregon
Norman  

Wake Forest
Texas
Florida
Arizona State
Pepperdine
Ole Miss

  

Texas
Wake Forest
Florida
Oklahoma
TCU
Texas Tech

  

Wake Forest
Texas
Arizona State
Florida
Pepperdine
Oklahoma
East Lansing  

Stanford
Kent State
Arizona
Michigan State
UCLA
Illinois

  

Stanford
Arizona
Kent State
Michigan State
Campbell
Georgia

  

Stanford
Arizona
Kent State
Michigan State
Illinois
UCLA
Auburn  

Duke
Florida State
Vanderbilt
Virginia
Furman
Houston

  

Duke
Vanderbilt
Florida State
Auburn
Furman
Houston

  

Duke
Florida State
Vanderbilt
Auburn
Clemson
Houston

