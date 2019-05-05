Expert picks: Who advances from NCAA women's regional play?

NCAA regional play is finally here.

At four sites across the country, 72 teams and 24 individuals are competing for a spot at Blessings Golf Club in Fayetteville, Ark., for the NCAA Championship May 17-22. Just 24 teams (six per region) and 12 individuals will advance.

Golfweek’s Beth Ann Nichols, Lance Ringler and Adam Woodard make their picks for who will advance from each regional.

LIVE BLOG: All the latest news, info from regional play

RANKINGS: Best conferences | Top college events