Complete coverage: Live blog, results, stories from NCAA women's regional play

The roads to Arkansas for the NCAA Championship run through the Alabama, Michigan, Oklahoma and Washington regions.

With 72 teams and 24 individuals all competing for a spot in Fayeteville for the women’s college golf championship, your friends at Golfweek have you covered with all the latest news, results and stories from the four regional sites.

Just 24 teams and 12 individuals will advance from regionals to the national championship at Blessings Golf Club in Fayetteville, Ark., held May 17-22.

Here’s everything you need to know from regional play:

Updates from regionals