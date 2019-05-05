Wells Fargo Championship final round live blog: Three-way tie for lead

The Wells Fargo Championship continues with the final round Sunday at Quail Hollow.
After bogeying the 18th hole, Max Homa sits in a three-way tie for the lead with second-round leader Jason Dufner and Joel Dahmen at 11 under. Homa and Dahmen finished Saturday with 70s and Dufner shot a 71.
Pat Perez sits one stroke behind the leaders in fourth. Rory McIlroy finished Saturday in fifth at 9 under after shooting a 68.
Sergio Garcia, Rickie Fowler and Patrick Reed are among five golfers in a tie for ninth at 6 under.
We’ll be tracking all the final round action from Charlotte. Follow along below.
Final Round Live Updates
Here are the tee times and TV info for the final round of Wells Fargo Championship:
Final Round Tee Times
1st Tee
|Tee Time
|Pairing
|8:06 a.m.
|Beau Hossler, Fabián Gómez
|8:15 a.m.
|Matthew Short, Brendan Steele
|8:24 a.m.
|Zack Sucher, Hank Lebioda
|8:33 a.m.
|Wes Roach, Tom Hoge
|8:42 a.m.
|Adam Long, Jason Kokrak
|8:51 a.m.
|Harris English, Trey Mullinax
|9:00 a.m.
|J.J. Henry, Nick Watney
|9:09 a.m.
|Nick Taylor, Luke List
|9:18 a.m.
|Jimmy Walker, Tony Finau
|9:27 a.m.
|Byeong Hun An, Kramer Hickok
|9:36 a.m.
|Brandon Harkins, Roberto Díaz
|9:45 a.m.
|Julián Etulain, Hideki Matsuyama
|9:54 a.m.
|Matt Jones, Richy Werenski
|10:03 a.m.
|Bill Haas, Alex Prugh
|10:12 a.m.
|Daniel Berger, Kyoung-Hoon Lee
|10:21 a.m.
|Joaquin Niemann, Brian Harman
|10:30 a.m.
|Jason Day, Chase Wright
|10:39 a.m.
|Sebastián Muñoz, Brendon Todd
|10:48 a.m.
|Chez Reavie, Lucas Glover
|10:57 a.m.
|Dylan Frittelli, Henrik Stenson
|11:06 a.m.
|Brice Garnett, Shawn Stefani
|11:15 a.m.
|Ryan Blaum, Webb Simpson
|11:25 a.m.
|Bud Cauley, Ollie Schniederjans
|11:35 a.m.
|Sungjae Im, Cody Gribble
|11:45 a.m.
|Jim Knous, Kevin Streelman
|11:55 a.m.
|Nate Lashley, John Senden
|12:05 p.m.
|Martin Laird, Adam Hadwin
|12:15 p.m.
|Rory SabbatiniKyle Stanley
|12:25 p.m.
|Jhonattan Vegas, Aaron Wise
|12:35 p.m.
|Colt Knost, Adam Schenk
|12:45 p.m.
|Patrick Reed, Keith Mitchell
|12:55 p.m..
|Doc Redman, Vaughn Taylor
|1:05 p.m.
|Sergio Garcia, Rickie Fowler
|1:15 p.m.
|Paul Casey, Seamus Power
|1:25 p.m.
|Rory McIlroy, Justin Rose
|1:35 p.m.
|Joel Dahmen, Pat Perez
|1:45 p.m.
|Max Homa, Jason Dufner
TV Info
Sunday
Golf Channel: 1-2:45 p.m.
NBC: 3-6 p.m.
PGA Tour Live: 8:30 a.m. – 6 p.m.
PGA Tour Radio: 1-6 p.m. (Sirius 208/XM 92)
