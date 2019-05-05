Subscribe to Golfweek for just $24.95 (print+digital) golfweek magazine
Wells Fargo Championship final round live blog: Three-way tie for lead

By May 5, 2019 7:00 am

The Wells Fargo Championship continues with the final round Sunday at Quail Hollow.

After bogeying the 18th hole, Max Homa sits in a three-way tie for the lead with second-round leader Jason Dufner and Joel Dahmen at 11 under. Homa and Dahmen finished Saturday with 70s and Dufner shot a 71.

Pat Perez sits one stroke behind the leaders in fourth. Rory McIlroy finished Saturday in fifth at 9 under after shooting a 68.

Sergio Garcia, Rickie Fowler and Patrick Reed are among five golfers in a tie for ninth at 6 under.

We’ll be tracking all the final round action from Charlotte. Follow along below.

LEADERBOARD: Live scoring updates 

UPDATED: Golfweek/Sagarin rankings

Final Round Live Updates

Here are the tee times and TV info for the final round of Wells Fargo Championship:

Final Round Tee Times

1st Tee

Tee Time Pairing
8:06 a.m. Beau Hossler, Fabián Gómez
8:15 a.m. Matthew Short, Brendan Steele
8:24 a.m. Zack Sucher, Hank Lebioda
8:33 a.m. Wes Roach, Tom Hoge
8:42 a.m. Adam Long, Jason Kokrak
8:51 a.m. Harris English, Trey Mullinax
9:00 a.m. J.J. Henry, Nick Watney
9:09 a.m. Nick Taylor, Luke List
9:18 a.m. Jimmy Walker, Tony Finau
9:27 a.m. Byeong Hun An, Kramer Hickok
9:36 a.m. Brandon Harkins, Roberto Díaz
9:45 a.m. Julián Etulain, Hideki Matsuyama
9:54 a.m. Matt Jones, Richy Werenski
10:03 a.m. Bill Haas, Alex Prugh
10:12 a.m. Daniel Berger, Kyoung-Hoon Lee
10:21 a.m. Joaquin Niemann, Brian Harman
10:30 a.m. Jason Day, Chase Wright
10:39 a.m. Sebastián Muñoz, Brendon Todd
10:48 a.m. Chez Reavie, Lucas Glover
10:57 a.m. Dylan Frittelli, Henrik Stenson
11:06 a.m. Brice Garnett, Shawn Stefani
11:15 a.m. Ryan Blaum, Webb Simpson
11:25 a.m. Bud Cauley, Ollie Schniederjans
11:35 a.m. Sungjae Im, Cody Gribble
11:45 a.m. Jim Knous, Kevin Streelman
11:55 a.m. Nate Lashley, John Senden
12:05 p.m. Martin Laird, Adam Hadwin
12:15 p.m. Rory SabbatiniKyle Stanley
12:25 p.m. Jhonattan Vegas, Aaron Wise
12:35 p.m. Colt Knost, Adam Schenk
12:45 p.m. Patrick Reed, Keith Mitchell
12:55 p.m.. Doc Redman, Vaughn Taylor
1:05 p.m. Sergio Garcia, Rickie Fowler
1:15 p.m. Paul Casey, Seamus Power
1:25 p.m. Rory McIlroy, Justin Rose
1:35 p.m. Joel Dahmen, Pat Perez
1:45 p.m. Max Homa, Jason Dufner

TV Info

Sunday
Golf Channel: 1-2:45 p.m.
NBC: 3-6 p.m.
PGA Tour Live: 8:30 a.m. – 6 p.m.
PGA Tour Radio: 1-6 p.m. (Sirius 208/XM 92)

