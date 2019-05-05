Wells Fargo Championship final round live blog: Three-way tie for lead

By: Golfweek | May 5, 2019 7:00 am

The Wells Fargo Championship continues with the final round Sunday at Quail Hollow.

After bogeying the 18th hole, Max Homa sits in a three-way tie for the lead with second-round leader Jason Dufner and Joel Dahmen at 11 under. Homa and Dahmen finished Saturday with 70s and Dufner shot a 71.

Pat Perez sits one stroke behind the leaders in fourth. Rory McIlroy finished Saturday in fifth at 9 under after shooting a 68.

Sergio Garcia, Rickie Fowler and Patrick Reed are among five golfers in a tie for ninth at 6 under.

We’ll be tracking all the final round action from Charlotte. Follow along below.

LEADERBOARD: Live scoring updates

UPDATED: Golfweek/Sagarin rankings

Final Round Live Updates

Here are the tee times and TV info for the final round of Wells Fargo Championship:

Final Round Tee Times

1st Tee

Tee Time Pairing 8:06 a.m. Beau Hossler, Fabián Gómez 8:15 a.m. Matthew Short, Brendan Steele 8:24 a.m. Zack Sucher, Hank Lebioda 8:33 a.m. Wes Roach, Tom Hoge 8:42 a.m. Adam Long, Jason Kokrak 8:51 a.m. Harris English, Trey Mullinax 9:00 a.m. J.J. Henry, Nick Watney 9:09 a.m. Nick Taylor, Luke List 9:18 a.m. Jimmy Walker, Tony Finau 9:27 a.m. Byeong Hun An, Kramer Hickok 9:36 a.m. Brandon Harkins, Roberto Díaz 9:45 a.m. Julián Etulain, Hideki Matsuyama 9:54 a.m. Matt Jones, Richy Werenski 10:03 a.m. Bill Haas, Alex Prugh 10:12 a.m. Daniel Berger, Kyoung-Hoon Lee 10:21 a.m. Joaquin Niemann, Brian Harman 10:30 a.m. Jason Day, Chase Wright 10:39 a.m. Sebastián Muñoz, Brendon Todd 10:48 a.m. Chez Reavie, Lucas Glover 10:57 a.m. Dylan Frittelli, Henrik Stenson 11:06 a.m. Brice Garnett, Shawn Stefani 11:15 a.m. Ryan Blaum, Webb Simpson 11:25 a.m. Bud Cauley, Ollie Schniederjans 11:35 a.m. Sungjae Im, Cody Gribble 11:45 a.m. Jim Knous, Kevin Streelman 11:55 a.m. Nate Lashley, John Senden 12:05 p.m. Martin Laird, Adam Hadwin 12:15 p.m. Rory SabbatiniKyle Stanley 12:25 p.m. Jhonattan Vegas, Aaron Wise 12:35 p.m. Colt Knost, Adam Schenk 12:45 p.m. Patrick Reed, Keith Mitchell 12:55 p.m.. Doc Redman, Vaughn Taylor 1:05 p.m. Sergio Garcia, Rickie Fowler 1:15 p.m. Paul Casey, Seamus Power 1:25 p.m. Rory McIlroy, Justin Rose 1:35 p.m. Joel Dahmen, Pat Perez 1:45 p.m. Max Homa, Jason Dufner

TV Info

Sunday

Golf Channel: 1-2:45 p.m.

NBC: 3-6 p.m.

PGA Tour Live: 8:30 a.m. – 6 p.m.

PGA Tour Radio: 1-6 p.m. (Sirius 208/XM 92)