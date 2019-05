How much each golfer earned in the Wells Fargo Championship

Max Homa earned $1.422 million for winning the PGA Tour Wells Fargo Championship Sunday at Quail Hollow Club in Charlotte, N.C.

The 28-year-old Homa, who closed with a 67 to ice his first career PGA Tour victory, began the week ranked No. 417 in the official world golf rankings and nearly doubled his career earnings with the first-prize purse.

Here is the rundown of how much each golfer who make the 36-hole cut earned in the Wells Fargo Championship, along with their score-to-par, round-by-round results and FedEx Cup Points earned. The total purse was $7.9 million.

Wells Fargo Championship Results, Earnings