PGA Tour, LPGA: Who's up, who's down and Phil Mickelson surprises us

Each week we take a look at four players on each of the major tours in the Golfweek/Sagarin rankings, which will be updated on Monday, May 6, 2019.

PGA Tour

Two up

7. Justin Rose

After hitting a bit of a post-Torrey lull, Rose bounced back from a woeful week at Augusta with a strong T-3 showing at the Wells Fargo. He shot under par in all four rounds for the first time since winning the Farmers Insurance Open and should be well on the radar at this time next week ahead of the PGA Championship at Bethpage Black.

66. Joel Dahmen

Didn’t have the weekend he wanted with back-to-back 70s, but still scored a solo second in Charlotte and endeared himself to the masses with highly-entertaining media sessions. Turns out he recently shaved his facial hair into a mustache while drunk after winning “a quarter million dollars at the Players, because I was the richest man alive after that day.” He’s an even richer one now and quietly building a strong season, finishing T-30 or better in six of his last seven starts.

Two down

17. Gary Woodland

Withdrew from the Wells Fargo after the third round due to a stomach virus and lately just hasn’t been the same player he was earlier in the year. No top-10s since the Phoenix Open and not in the best form ahead of the PGA Championship, where last August he seriously contended in a major for the first time.

47. Phil Mickelson

Pretty shocking to see Phil miss the cut in Charlotte after a second-round 76. It was his first missed cut ever in 15 Wells Fargo starts, a span that includes 10 top-10 finishes. Mickelson started 2019 with so much promise after the win at Pebble Beach, but he’s missed the cut in three of his last four starts. We don’t expect him to contend every week at 48, but the U.S. Open and Career Grand Slam bid at Pebble Beach is just five weeks away.

– Dan Kilbridge

LPGA Tour

Two up

21. Lexi Thompson

Gosh she needed this. On the heels of a missed cut and social media brouhaha, Thompson gave herself a chance at the Mediheal Championship. She finished two shots out of a playoff, something she can build on.

Kristen Gillman

Now done with her Alabama degree, the two-time U.S. Women’s Amateur champ has a chance to concentrate fully on golf for a change. She’s in the Solheim Cup conversation.

Down

3. Ariya Jutanugarn

Closed with a 78 at Mediheal to finish T-71. Has yet to contend this season on Sunday, a disappointment any way you look at it.

11. Lydia Ko

Lake Merced is usually money for Ko. She’s an honorary member there, after all. Instead Ko’s list of hum-drum finishes stretches to three consecutive weeks as she searches for a new instructor.

– Beth Ann Nichols