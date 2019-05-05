Robby Shelton scores first Web.com Tour win in Nashville Golf Open playoff

Web.com Tour

WHAT: Nashville Golf Open Benefitting the Snedeker Foundation

WHERE: Nashville Golf & Athletic Club, Nashville, Tenn.

WINNER: Robby Shelton

MONEY: $99,000

SCORE: 15-under 273

BUZZ: Shelton made birdie on the first hole of a sudden-death playoff to beat Scottie Scheffler and take the title. It’s the first Web.com Tour victory for the 23-year-old from Mobile, Ala., and his first pro victory since winning the 2017 GolfBC Championship on the Mackenzie Tour. A two-shot swing on the final two holes of regulation forced the playoff, as Shelton birdied the par-5 18th hole while Scheffler finished bogey-par to fall back into a tie. Shelton birdied No. 18 again in the playoff to secure the win and overcome a brutal start to the final round. He opened with four consecutive bogeys and still broke par with five birdies on his final 14 holes. Henrik Norlander finished solo third and one shot back at 14 under, while Chris Baker and Chase Seiffert were T-4 at 13 under.